First few years were very tough – Ujomu, LuckyBay Homes CEO shares success story

Nigerians have continued to defy the tough economic conditions and the subsequent adverse business environment of their country to excel in their entrepreneurial enterprises at home and abroad.

Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu, the Managing Director and Chief executive Officer of LuckyBay Homes, a real estate company, is one of the notable young Nigerians who refused to give up their entrepreneurial pursuits because of challenges.

The young man who had his background in education, having obtained NCE qualification from a teachers college, successfully built a thriving real estate company that is recognised as a serious player in the property market in Nigeria.

Yet his success was not achieved without a struggle according to his narration which he shared at an entrepreneurs’ forum in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The first few years were very tough because support was not coming from anywhere for me. As a result, it took me five years to complete my first real estate project, which was a two five-bedroom fully detached duplex,” he detailed his early years as an entrepreneur.

Ujomu was one of seven entrepreneurs who spoke at the occasion and all of them echoed the maxim that tough times don’t last but tough people do. Among others, the experience of the LuckyBay Home boss resonated strongly, ending with how he was able to successfully sell his first property in 2018, which turned out to be a breakthrough for his fledgling business

Now hailed as one of the emerging influential forces in the Nigerian real estate sector, the LuckyBay Homes founder continues to demonstrate the never-say-die attitude of Nigerian entrepreneurs by expanding his business to other states of Nigeria even as he is perfecting plans to set up empowerment funds for youths and also build a school in a bid to educate Nigerian youths.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...