First housemates evicted from Big Brother Titans

Santheo, the pair of Sandra and Theo, has become the first pair of housemates to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Africa reality TV show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host, announced the eviction of Sandtheo on Sunday.

The housemates were put up for possible eviction along with Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa) and Juvove (Justin and Yvonne).

Recall that Big Brother had introduced a twist on the show, which resulted in the pairing of housemates with a contestant from the opposite gender and country.

The pairing meant that whatever reward or punishment gained by one housemate in the pair will be enjoyed or suffered by whoever they are partnered with, including evictions, nominations, disqualifications and strikes

As a result, the housemates who had been paired up had to nominate two other pairs each during their nomination session.

At the end of the nomination, the Royals, the pair of Ebubu and Tsatsii, were put up for possible eviction but were saved by Heads of House, Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) and replaced with Juiovla, using their veto power.

On how viewers voted: Santheo polled 12.79% votes of viewers while Juvone polled 22.50% of votes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...