Arts & Entertainments

First housemates evicted from Big Brother Titans

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Santheo, the pair of Sandra and Theo, has become the first pair of housemates to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Africa reality TV show.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host, announced the eviction of Sandtheo on Sunday.
The housemates were put up for possible eviction along with Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa) and Juvove (Justin and Yvonne).
Recall that Big Brother had introduced a twist on the show, which resulted in the pairing of housemates with a contestant from the opposite gender and country.
The pairing meant that whatever reward or punishment gained by one housemate in the pair will be enjoyed or suffered by whoever they are partnered with, including evictions, nominations, disqualifications and strikes
As a result, the housemates who had been paired up had to nominate two other pairs each during their nomination session.
At the end of the nomination, the Royals, the pair of Ebubu and Tsatsii, were put up for possible eviction but were saved by Heads of House, Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) and replaced with Juiovla, using their veto power.
On how viewers voted: Santheo polled 12.79% votes of viewers while Juvone polled 22.50% of votes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Simi reacts to NCC’s directive on SIM without NIN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Nigerian singer, Simi, has reacted to the deadline issued by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) for all SIM cards to be registered with the National Identity Number (NIN). On Tuesday, the NCC had in a statement given all telecommunications companies in Nigeria a 14-day timeline to block SIM cards not registered with the NIN. […]
Arts & Entertainments

DreamALIVE Talent Hunt: The rebirth set for nationwide audition

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

After discovering and promoting Rema and Alpha P, DreamALIVE Talent hunt is set to tour the 36 states of Nigeria in order to harness untapped natural talents in Nigeria. Unlike other Talent hunt show, DreamALIVE is not just about discovering Artists, but this time around they are also empowering young entrepreneurs and skilled acquisition. Rigorous […]
Arts & Entertainments

The burgeoning hype-man business in Nigerian music industry

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At concerts, activations and liter- a l l y every other gathering where an artiste is needed to supply musical performance, if you are about that life, then chances are that you’ve seen a peppy and highly-spirited fellow providing support and ad-libbing for the performing artiste. That person is a hype-man. His duty is to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica