First indigenous Telecom Content Expo holds in Lagos

The first expo to showcase indigenous content in the Nigerian telecom industry holds on August 1-2, at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to a statement signes by the Director, Public Affairs of NCC, Reuben Muoka, yesterday, the event, with the theme: “Stimulating the Development of Indigenous Content through Innovation and Commercialisation”, is organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC through the Nigeria Office for Development of Indigenous Telecom Sector (NODITS).

NODITS was set up in 2021, as the main vehicle for realization of the provisions of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of Indigenous Contents in the Telecommunications Sector (NPPIC). Team Lead at NODITS, Engr. Babagana Digima, said the NTICE Expo is focused on brining stakeholders in the communications value-chain together, and to provide a platform where practicable ideas and solutions can be evolved to stimulate demand and supply of indigenous solutions, technologies, human capacity and skills. “We have invited indigenous operators, manufacturers, regulators, government agencies, policy makers, innovators, influencers, industry leaders, startups, academia and global experts to an exhibition to showcase their products and services.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...