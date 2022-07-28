News

First indigenous Telecom Content Expo holds in Lagos

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The first expo to showcase indigenous content in the Nigerian telecom industry holds on August 1-2, at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to a statement signes by the Director, Public Affairs of NCC, Reuben Muoka, yesterday, the event, with the theme: “Stimulating the Development of Indigenous Content through Innovation and Commercialisation”, is organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC through the Nigeria Office for Development of Indigenous Telecom Sector (NODITS).

NODITS was set up in 2021, as the main vehicle for realization of the provisions of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of Indigenous Contents in the Telecommunications Sector (NPPIC). Team Lead at NODITS, Engr. Babagana Digima, said the NTICE Expo is focused on brining stakeholders in the communications value-chain together, and to provide a platform where practicable ideas and solutions can be evolved to stimulate demand and supply of indigenous solutions, technologies, human capacity and skills. “We have invited indigenous operators, manufacturers, regulators, government agencies, policy makers, innovators, influencers, industry leaders, startups, academia and global experts to an exhibition to showcase their products and services.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

250,000 to benefit as Sanwo-Olu resuscitates ‘Jigi Bola’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Twenty years after the laudable initiative to prevent blindness in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday relaunched ‘JigiBola’ healthcare initiative aimed at improving the vision of those visually impaired. With the initiative, the governor said that Lagosians won’t lose their sight to preventable visual impairment, saying that about 250,000 Lagosians would […]
News Top Stories

FG’s personnel, pensions gulp N2.43trn in 8 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government spent a total of N2.43 trillion on personnel and pension costs in the first eight months of this year, findings by New Telegraph have revealed The amount is N1.32trillion less than the N3.75tillion that the government had projected to spend on personnel cost for the entire year.   While giving a presentation […]
News

Viral video: About 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon, says NAPTIP

Posted on Author Reporter

  About 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed on Saturday. The agency’s Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli told Channels Television this while confirming a viral video of stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon calling out to the government and eminent Nigerians to help evacuate them from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica