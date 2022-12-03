First INSTO insights webinar to focus on measurement of local satisfaction at destination

Satisfaction of local residents is considered one of the key factors for sustainable tourism development. Many residents either work directly in the tourism value chain or benefit from it indirectly, while many others only passively experience both negative and positive impacts of tourism, without any tangible benefits from it. Therefore, monitoring local satisfaction is key to long-term sustainable development and helps tourism policy makers and planners to effectively use tourism resources and identify potential problems and conflicts in a timely manner. Billed for December 7, this first IN STO Insights webinar will discuss the experiences and insights of some INSTO members and friends on measuring the satisfaction level of local residents toward sustainable tourism development, especially from the residents´ perspective on socio-cultural, economic, and environmental developments. Experiences will be shared on various methodologies, such as the use of questionnaires and surveys, including the presentation of indicators such as the Tourism Intensity Index. The implications of these monitoring efforts in terms of informing policies and strategies will also be discussed in more details.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...