First Kwara Road Race holds in Ilorin on Jan. 23

The stage is set for the first ever Kwara State Road Race, billed for Saturday, January 23rd, 2021.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Race, Mallam Bello Mubaraq, the race is the first in the North Central and was initiated to engage youth positively. He also said that it was introduced to discover new talents in long distance race, encourage the youth to develop a career in sporting activities and curb restiveness to guarantee development in the state.

Mallam Mubaraq, who stressed that the 18-kilometer race is purely a private partnership programme, added that it is being packaged in conjunction with the government of Kwara State.

The race is expected to kick-off by 7:00 am from Government Secondary School round-about and will terminate at the Kwara State Stadium Complex main gate.

He explained that the participants would be screened and certified by the medics after they must have registered via www. kwaramarathon.gov.org at the rate of N2,000 only, noting that the organisers have received huge support from the major stakeholders, particularly Kwara State Athletics Association, towards a hitch free exercise.

