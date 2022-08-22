First ladies’ pet projects of waste

From Better Life to Future Assured: The story of first ladies’ pet projects

FELIX NWANERI writes on pet projects of past and present Nigeria’s first ladies, with promises of empowerment and better life for women and children that have remained a mirage over the years

The First Lady phenomenon seems to have come to have part of Nigeria’s polity. Perhaps, copied from the United States (U.S.) where the use of the title, First Lady, to describe the spouse of an executive in the early days of the republic, the office of the First Lady is not recognised by the Nigerian Constitution though wives of presidents and governors have over time continued to enjoy public acknowledgement and some perks. This has generated lots of controversies among stakeholders, who not only see such office as an illegality, but a drain on the nation’s resources. From a mere status in the first and second republics, the First Lady phenomenon has metamorphosed to a power broking one. The office, particularly, became part of Nigeria’s polity in 1986 through the wife of the then military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, late Mariam. Since then, wives of subsequent leaders, military or civilian, have not only continued to glamourise the position, but have gone ahead to strengthen it. As a result of this, the title, which has no mention anywhere in the Nigerian Constitution has become a trend at all levels of government – federal, states and even the local councils. And despite the fact that formal budgetary provisions are not made for this office, it is very generously funded with public funds. Also, the various first ladies are allocated a retinue of aides, who are paid from public funds. Besides this are their pet projects, which are equally funded by the government as well as funds from individuals, corporate bodies and donor agencies. Like in the Babangida era, when the then First Lady introduced the Better Life Programme, it has become the norm for spouses of successive presidents and governors to introduce one form of pet project or the other. However, many have argued that these pet projects are avenues to siphon public funds as they make little or no impact on the lives of the people even as they fizzle out once the spouses of their respective initiators leave office. Apart from the Better Life Programme, which ceased to exist after Babangida relinquished power in 1993, other pet projects by former first ladies’ since then include Family Support Programme/Family Economic Advancement Programme by Maryam Abacha (late General Sani Abacha’s wife) and Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative by Hon. Justice Fati Abubakar (General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s wife). Others are Child Care Trust Programme by late Mrs. Stella Obasanjo (former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s wife); International Cancer Centre Project by Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua (late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s wife) and most recently, Women for Change Initiative by Dame Patience Jonathan (immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife). The pet projects are however not limited to wives of presidents and governors. Some wives of vice presidents and deputy governors have also at various times initiated theirs. Like those of the first ladies, most of them equally fizzled out immediately the respective spouses of their initiators left office. An example is the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) by Hajia Titi Abubakar (wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar). These pet projects have spanned over decades and kept changing names though the same package, have all promised change, empowerment, better life and everything imaginable, particularly for women and children. But, the questions many have asked are: What exactly are these programmes all about? Are they just avenues for first ladies to seek relevance for their offices, buy time and have something to do besides having tea and dinner parties with their friends and ladies in-waiting? Do these projects actually touch and change the lives of women and children, whom they are mostly meant for? Former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, who, at a time, stirred the honest nest with his call for the scrapping of the Office of the First Lady, described the position as an “office of confusion,” which adds to the reckless spending by the respective levels of government. According to Obi, “it costs an average of N2 billion to run the Office of the First in a state annually and all the office does is to create confusion. If you do away with it, you have saved a state government of N2 billion and N72 billion for all 36 states, annually.” Perhaps, it was against this backdrop of wastage that most political analysts and observers, in 2012, hailed the recommendation by the Justice Alfa Belgore Presidential Committee on the Review of Outstanding Constitutional Issues that the office of the First Lady be scrapped. The committee’s report read in part: “The committee noted, the response on the Office of the First Lady and recommends that since the office does not operate under any legal framework, that the operation and funding (both in kind and cash) of such offices at all levels of government should be discouraged and abolished forthwith.” Despite the commendations that greeted the proposal, it was never implemented and the debate for and against the office has continued to dominate the political space since then. While there seems to be a consensus on its scrap, a political school is of the belief that the fact that the Office of the Lady is not provided for in the constitution does not make it illegal. Though members of this political school acknowledged that one of the problems with the office is that Nigerians have allowed their experiences with some former powerhungry and corrupt first ladies to inform their judgement on the issue, they argued that the question of legitimacy could be addressed if the people can engage in conversations devoid of the usual venom, hypocrisy, sexism and ignorance. They cited the Office of the Chief of Staff, which was not mentioned in the constitution but has become an integral part of the executive both at the federal and state levels. It was advanced that if there is legislation and a budgetary provision recognising the office of the spouse either at national or state level, then there will be more transparency and accountability around their activities. This position was predicated on the U.S. experience, where the office of the First Lady has evolved over time. The office is not in the American Constitution, and for many years the office was not funded, except for the use of seconded, temporary staff. But all this changed in November 1978, when President Jimmy Carter approved Public Law 95-570, which provided for the First Lady’s budget and staff. However, till today, debates still rage in the U.S. about the various occupants of the office, their politics, choices, their value addition or subtraction and so on, but there is a consensus that the office itself has come to stay and it does have a vital role to play. Apart from serving as hostess of the White House, the First Lady’s office is also in charge of all social and ceremonial events of the White House. The occupant of the office has her own staff that includes the White House Social Secretary, a Chief of Staff, Press Secretary, Chief Floral Designer and Executive Chef, among others.

The Nigerian experience

But, brilliant as the argument for the legalisation of the office of the First Lady in Nigeria may sound, critics, who maintained that it should be done away with, described it as an aberration. They particularly decried the rate at which an office that has no constitutional backing is being used by to carry out sensitive state functions. To these analysts, although some past first ladies had at different times initiated projects that were specifically aimed at women and children, their impact were never felt as envisaged as the high point of most of them was sharing of foodstuff and perhaps clothing to women or donation of sewing machines, grinding machines and provision of small scale loans for the purpose of setting up petty trades, whereas they were relegated to the background as a result governments policies.

Better Life Programme for Rural Women

The Better Life Programme for Rural Women (BLP) was initiated in September 1986 by Mrs. Maryam Babangida, whose spouse, General Ibrahim Babangida, was Nigeria’s head of state from 1985 to 1993. The programme was one of the numerous strategic institutional approaches put in place to solve some of the identified challenges facing a considerable portion of the population then. BLP championed women issues vigorously and sought to improve the quality of life and status of rural women by creating awareness among them as well encouraged them to realise, utilize and develop their potentials for a more fulfilling life. The programme was launched in Abuja after which every state and local government in Nigeria launched its own chapter and it operated through committees organised along village, districts, local government areas, state and federal levels. Key areas in which BLP made appreciable marks were awareness on the plight of women; economic improvement for women through creation of cooperatives and other associations as bases for rendering assistance to the women in productive ventures and mobilizing women to participate in immunization against children diseases. Also, through the BLP, Mrs. Babangida was able to complete a lot of projects. She built the Center for Women Development from resources realized from the lunching of BLP. The building was formally commissioned at Abuja in 1992. She equally lobbied the AFRC (Armed Forces Ruling Council) to establish the National Women Commission, which was formally established by the promulgation of Decree 30 of 1989. The commission successfully hosted the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) conference on the integration of women in development. Despite these feats, BLP’s demise was inevitable as it went into extinction, when its benefactor (General Babangida) bowed out of power on August 27, 1993. Before then (1990), a Lagos based lawyer and rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (now late) had filed a suit at a Lagos High Court and prayed it to compel Mrs. Babangida to disclose the sources of funds for used for the BLP fair. He also asked the court to also declare that Mrs. Babangida, apart from being the wife of President Babangida, has no constitutional function or duty, or power vested in her to embark on political, economic, or functional programme like the BLP. General Babangida was joined in the suit as a co-defendant, but Fawehinmi lost the suit.

Family Support Programme

The Family Support Programme (FSP) and Family Support Trust Fund (FSTF) were instituted by Maryam Abacha, who succeeded Mrs. Babangida as First Lady after her spouse, General Sanni Abacha, sacked the Interim National Government put in place by General Babangida and headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan. The main objective of the FSP was to improve the standard of living of Nigerians through the family unit on health, education, agriculture, income generation, disability and destitution. Other areas of interest included issues affecting children and widows and national peace. And for proper documentation and accountability, Mrs. Ababcha affiliated the FSP to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Social Development. The FSTF, which was launched in 1994, on its part, was instrumental in the construction of the National Women and Children Hospital, Abuja. However, like Mrs. Babangida’s BLP, Maryam Abacha stopped identifying with FSP and FSTF, following the demise of her husband in August 1998. But she later disclosed in a media interview that her consolation is that some of the projects initiated through the programmes were sustained by administrations that succeeded her spouse’s regime. “I did those projects on government basis. They are still there. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo did not change the names, neither did subsequent presidents. The African First Ladies Peace Mission is still there, the Poverty Alleviation Programme, the National Programme on Immunisation, the Family Support Programme, the Family Support Basic Education Programme and the Family Economic Advancement Programme are all there. These are projects and programmes that touched the lives of the people, particularly women. “The National Hospital is there and so are the other hospitals around the country. I never did any programme for my personal benefit, but for the government and the people of the country. So, today, in my personal capacity, on whether I’m still embarking on these projects, I am no longer in government, so I am not embarking on such projects. I tried my best as the then First Lady to bring about all-round development, particularly for women in the rural areas. We did extensive reach-out to the rural populace and touched lives in the remote areas of the country,” she said.

Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative

The trend of pet projects by first ladies was sustained by Justice Fati Abubakar, wife of General Abudulsalami Abubakar, who succeeded General Abacha. In line with her professional background (Law), Mrs. Abubakar established the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA). Apart from being First Lady between June 1998 and May 1999, she served as Chief Judge of Niger State between 2013 and 2016. WRAPA was established to advance and protect the rights of women as provided by national laws and policies, regional and international treaties and agreement through an integrated approach that entrenches respect for the human dignity of the woman as well as her inclusion in decisions that affect her life and the development of her community. But, unlike other pet projects, which went into extinction after their respective initiators left office, WRAPA is functioning till date. A check by New Telegraph showed that WRAPA has an office at 19, Monrovia Street, Off Aminu Kano Way, Wuse II Abuja; offices and coordinators in some states of the federation and a functional website. Listed on the organisation’s website as Board of Trustees, which Justice Abubakar serves as its chairman, are some eminent Nigerians. They are Mallam Isma’ila Isa, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, Prof. Gambo Laraba Abdullahi, Amb. Judith Sefi Attah, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, Dr. Sani Sufi, Dr. Ifenne Enyantu and Saudatu Mahdi, who serves as Administrative and Programme Head responsible for the general administration of the organisation at the national level.

Child Care Trust

Mrs. Stella Obasanjo established the Child Care Trust (CCT) through which she cared for the underprivileged and disabled children after she became Nigeria’s First Lady, following the election of her husband, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as president in 1999. Mrs. Obasanjo, who was First Lady until her demise in October 2005, also joined the campaign against female genital mutilation. On February 6, 2003, she declared the day the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. Though her spouse declined funding her pet project, there is no doubt that Mrs. Obasanjo made a mark with the CCT. The project, which started operations from a hired apartment in Abuja, later expanded the scope of its operation to a permanent structure with more space and facilities. Its school, located in Bwari Local Council Area, an outskirt of Abuja, was built with proceeds from the launching of its N600 million permanent site on August 22, 2002. The school has classrooms, a health care centre, a playground as well as vocational training centres for special children. However, the school is no longer what it used to be – the number one centre that caters for children with disabilities in the sub-region. Lack of funds is said to have forced the school to suspend operations at a time even as report had it that it presently survives on financial support from late Mrs. Obasanjo’s son, Muyiwa.

International Cancer Centre

Another pet project that offered hope for women at its launch on July 18, 2009, was the International Cancer Centre. The then First Lady, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, whose spouse Umaru Yar’Adua, was president from May 29, 2007 until his death on May 5, 2010, conceived the idea of building a cancer centre in the nation’s capital that will particularly cater for the poor. Speaking at a fundraising for the centre that was graced by eminent Nigerians, including President Yar’Adua, Hajiya Yar’Adua said: “My resolve to stand up to the menace of cancer is occasioned by the devastating effects of the disease on our population. The more enlightened and financially capable among Nigerians suffering from cancer have been able to travel out to seek professional and medical attention in the form of diagnosis and treatments. “If cancer can take away the young, old, rich, not-so-rich as well as the poor, who then is spared? Cancer has maimed killed and affected the quality of lives hence the need to take affirmative action. The initiative has been on my mind for a long time. However, the reality of the day has made it imperative for me to take the big step. “The centre will stand up as a flagship in offering medical services. It will render services in diagnosis, treatment and research of cancer. It will prevent our collective pride and responsibility to one and other as Africa’s largest community. The disease doesn’t discriminate against the rich and the poor.” At the end of the event, close to 10 billion was realized. Some of the big donors included Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who on behalf of his friends and associates donated N1.2 billion to the project. Other donors were eminent business man and entrepreneur, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who donated the sum of N1 billion on behalf of the Dangote Foundation. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) donated N720 million, while some former governors raised N40 million. Members of the National Assembly then were not left out as 15 of them donated a total sum of N7.5 million, while 34 members of the Katsina State House of Assembly donated N5.1 million. Major stakeholders in the private sector also jostled to outwit each other at the launching. The cancer centre was allocated 7.3 hectares of land along the Umaru Yar’Adua Express Road in the Federal Capital Territory. Some imposing structures later sprang up at the site, but that was the end of the road for the dream project. The multi-billion naira project is now virtually abandoned.

Women for Change Initiative

The coming to power by Goodluck Jonathan on May 5, 2010 after Yar‘Adua’s death, saw his wife, Patience, initiating her own pet project – Women for Change Initiative. The project was launched on July 16, 2010 with fanfare and according to Mrs. Jonathan, the project was spurred by the need for the restoration of the dignity of womanhood in the country as well as support for women in leadership positions. She added that the convention on all forms of discrimination against women, which Nigeria is a signatory to, serves as a blueprint for all to follow and that violence, be it religious or ethnic, should be done away with because women are always at the receiving end. Her words: “I am particularly concerned about the education of women, especially the girl-child, so that they can take their rightful position in the scheme of things.” Mrs. Jonathan urged women not to sit on the fence when it comes to taking decisions on violence-related issues, but to speak-out against such vices for the good of the country, especially when it concerns immediate members of their immediate families. With a charge to wives of then governors to advise their husbands positively, especially in the appointment of women into positions and to spread her message of hope to the grassroots in order to bring about even development, the then First Lady averred: “My ultimate goal in all parts of the country is to enlighten women and children to encourage their husbands, so that we all live in peace with one another which brings about meaningful development.” No doubt, Mrs. Jonathan’s message of hope for women reverberated across the country as more women were appointed into public office by her spouse, but the fortunes of Women for Change Initiative dwindled immediately she ceased being the First Lady on May 29, 2015, following her husband’s defeat in the presidential election by Muhammadu Buhari. Matters were made worse for the Women for Change Initiative, when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in November 2017 sealed up a property belonging to Mrs. Jonathan, located in Mabushi district of Abuja, were Women for Change initiative operated from. The same building was later taken over by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which also accused the former First Lady of using her pet project to launder over N3.3 billion.

Future Assured

Many had thought that President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power on May 29, 2015, will revisit the Belgore committee recommendation given that he promised on assumption of office that there would be a clear difference between the role to be played by his wife during his tenure and that played by many previous first ladies. A statement by the presidency, which then gave hope in this regard, read in part: “President Buhari promised that there would be a clear difference between the role played by his wife during his tenure and that played by many previous first ladies. All that ostentation, ubiquitousness and arrogance we have come to expect from the office are over and done with. Change has come. “The ideal platform from which she will be useful to Nigeria’s women and children is still being thought out. Once this has been concluded on, Mrs. Buhari’s role will become clearer to all Nigerians. There will be nothing shady or hidden about it. There will be no access to public funds. It will be purely private and voluntary.” However, the President’s wife, Aisha, like her predecessors late went ahead to launch a pet project known as Future Assured. She said of the project: “I decided to come up with a project called ‘Future Assured’ to help in reducing maternal and infant mortality rate and support girl-child education. “The project is also to enlighten parents on how to restrain their children from being indoctrinated into social vices. Monitoring daily activities and control of every child is a unique family affair. “We need to educate women on how to control their children in order to avoid a situation where they would fall victims of indoctrination to social vices inimical to the society.” Future Assured, according to information on the project’s website – is a non-governmental organisation set up with the aim of advocating for the well-being of women, children, and adolescents in Nigeria. The project’s focus is on three broad areas – health, education and economic empowerment. Like other pet projects of former first ladies, Mrs. Buhari’s Future Assured has so far registered its presence in areas of support to victims of insurgency, education women empowerment, medical outreach and protection of the rights of women and children, but whether it will survive the test of time, would be determined by May 29, 2023, when her tenure as First Lady elapses.

