First Lady, Minister to draw curtains on Principals’ Cup

The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Mohammadu Buhari is expected as the Special Guest of honour at the final of the Principal’s Cup scheduled for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday March 30 at 10am.

Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare is also to grace the event in the morning before proceeding to Lagos to watch the Super Eagles’ last Nations Cup qualifier against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

According to the Director of Grassroots Sports in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are,

“The Principals Cup which was revived by the Minister after many years in the doldrums kicked off on Friday February 26th with a ceremonial match between Government College Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos.”

