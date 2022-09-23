Metro & Crime

First Lady of Lagos urges pilgrims to exhibit Goldy lifestyles

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan, Comment(0)

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged pilgrims, who just arrived from the holy region of Jerusalem and the Kingdom of Jordan, to live godly lives, stating that it will make the state a better place for everyone to dwell.

The wife of the state’s governor on Thursday, at the Chapel of Christ the Light in Alausa, Ikeja, advised pilgrims to apply lessons learnt during the exercise to their daily lives and to serve as role models for others.

The First Lady stated that the voyage would have had a great impact on the pilgrims and brought about spiritual renewal and transformation in them, therefore the need to consciously demonstrate excellent character and be deserving representatives of Jesus Christ.

“Now that you are back, you are urged to apply the principles you’ve learned to your relationship with God and the people you interact with every day,” she said.

Dr Sanwo-Olu praised the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) for organising the trip to Israel and Jordan without incident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gana: Our lives are in danger, Benue Rep member cries out

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

A member of the House of Representatives representing Logo/Ukum/Katsina-Ala, Dr. Richard Gbande has cried out that his life is in danger following his involvement in negotiating for the surrender of killed gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, by men of the Nigeria Army. Beside him, Dr. Gbande also alleged that the lives of other political, […]
Metro & Crime

Police commence investigation into abduction of Ekiti farmer 

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti Police Command has said it has launched a strategic manhunt  to unravel the abduction of a farmer who was kidnapped in the state on Saturday. Some unidentified gunmen reportedly kidnapped the farmer, Isaac Agbanigo in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state. Agabnigo was said to have been  abducted in the […]
Metro & Crime

Benue killings: Domestic animals take over homes of displaced persons, says LG chair

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Following the killing of over 100 farmers and displacement of thousands of residents in Benue State by suspected armed Fulani militants, domestic animals have taken over homes of the displaced persons. Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Hovernment Area, Mr. Alfred Atera disclosed this in a telephone interview with journalists in Makurdi. Atera said he toured round […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica