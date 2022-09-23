First Lady of Lagos urges pilgrims to exhibit Goldy lifestyles

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged pilgrims, who just arrived from the holy region of Jerusalem and the Kingdom of Jordan, to live godly lives, stating that it will make the state a better place for everyone to dwell.

The wife of the state’s governor on Thursday, at the Chapel of Christ the Light in Alausa, Ikeja, advised pilgrims to apply lessons learnt during the exercise to their daily lives and to serve as role models for others.

The First Lady stated that the voyage would have had a great impact on the pilgrims and brought about spiritual renewal and transformation in them, therefore the need to consciously demonstrate excellent character and be deserving representatives of Jesus Christ.

“Now that you are back, you are urged to apply the principles you’ve learned to your relationship with God and the people you interact with every day,” she said.

Dr Sanwo-Olu praised the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) for organising the trip to Israel and Jordan without incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...