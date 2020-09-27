News

First Lady sends palliatives to Kogi flood victims

First Lady and wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, through a NGO, Future Assurance, has sent palliatives to flood victims in Kogi State.

 

According to a statement made available to newsmen by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, for two days running, the team visited locations at Koton Karfe Local Government Area and parts of Lokoja town, were homes were submerged Mrs. Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs and Events’ Management, who led the team, delivered Mrs Buhari’s goodwill message and expressed her solidarity with the victims at their time of need. First Lady of Kogi State, Mrs. Rashida Bello, who spoke on behalf of the victims, conveyed their appreciation and urged victims to use the items judiciously.

 

Items distributed include rice and other food commodities, toiletries, blankets and clothing materials. The Future Assured team also delivered hospital essentials to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, for its own use and for distribution to Primary Health Care Centre

