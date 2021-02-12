First Lagos civilian gov, Jakande, dies at 91

…for burial today

My dad’s last moments, by son

He was an outstanding administrator, says Sanwo-Olu

First elected Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, is dead. He will be buried today according to Islamic rites. The former Minister of Works passed on yesterday morning in Lagos at the age of 91. Until his death he was the only surviving Second Republic governor.

He will be buried today after Jumat Service before 4pm at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi. Jakande, also known as Baba Kekere, was elected governor in 1979 on the platform of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) led by the late safe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Jakande was a former journalist who became governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the General Sani Abacha military regime (1993–98) Speaking on his last moment, his son, Deji, a former House of Representatives member, said the former governor showed no sign of illness in the last 24 hours. According to him, Jakande took part in the ongoing revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday. He said: “We thank God for his life.

He was not sick. He took his pap and crayfish yesterday. He was still reading his newspapers without glasses. “We had stopped visitors from going to him because of COVID-19 because he likes shaking people. Today (yesterday), he was about to take his breakfast. Suddenly, he couldn’t breathe again. We called the doctor to come and examine him.

That was between 10.30am and 11am. “Many people have been calling. The governor, the deputy governor, the party chairman had called. He will be buried tomorrow (today) after Jumat Service before 4pm at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi.” Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the passing of the elder states man. Reacting to his demise, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described Jakande as an outstanding politician who laid the foundation of progress for Lagos.

He said: “With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria, and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator, and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. “Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come. “His death is a colossal loss and he will be missed.

On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of Baba Jakande.” Jakande was born in the Epetedo area of Lagos Island, Lagos State on 23 July 1929. Both parents were from Omu- Aran, Kwara State. He studied at the Lagos public school at Enu-Owa, Lagos Island, then at Bunham Memorial Methodist School, Port Harcourt (1934–43). He studied briefly at King’s College, Lagos in 1943, and then enrolled at Ilesa Grammar School in 1945, where he edited a literary paper called The Quarterly Mirror.

In 1949, Jakande began a career in journalism first with the Daily Service and then in 1953, he joined the Nigerian Tribune. In 1956 he was appointed editor-in-chief of the Tribune by the owner, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. His editorials were factual and forthright, and were treated by the colonial powers with respect.

After leaving the Tribune in 1975, Jakande established John West Publications and began to publish The Lagos News. He served as the first President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN). Encouraged by Awolowo, he ran for election as governor of Lagos State in 1979, on the UPN platform. He defeated his opponents, Adeniran Ogunsanya of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP) and Sultan Ladega Adeniji Adele of National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and was subsequently sworn in as governor. His administration was effective and open and implemented the cardinal policies of his party.

