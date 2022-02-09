Paralympics
First national para-sports holds in April

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare,has said that arrangement has been concluded for the successful hosting of the Maiden edition of the National Para-Sports Festival in Abuja from April 9-15, 2022.

 

Dare who disclosed this on Monday in his office in Abuja, stated that the maiden edition of the Para-Sports Games is aimed at giving People Living With Disability (PLWD) in sports a sense of belonging and opportunity to exhibit all their potentials. Speaking through the Director, National Sports Festival and Para-Sports Department of the Ministry,

 

Mr Peter Nelson, the Minister stated further that it is in line with the present administration’s policy of inclusion in ensuring that para-sports are given the same opportunity as their able-bodied counterparts that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, approved the establishment of the National Sports Festival and Para-Sports Department.

 

According to him, “this will facilitate the development of para-sports in Nigeria, give room for more Para-Sports to thrive, give opportunity for young Athletes to exhibit their talents as well as explore other Para-Sports that have not had the opportunity to feature in major sporting events for possible medal haul during tournaments.”

 

Fifteen Para-Sports are expected to participate in the median edition of the Festival, which includes: Para-Powerlifting, Para-Athletics, Para-Table Tennis, Deaf Sports, Para-Soccer, Wheel Chair Tennis, Para-Badminton, Para-Canoe, Sitting Volleyball, Wheel Chair B/Ball, Amputee Football, Para-Swimming, Para- Taekwondo, and Para-Shooting.

 

