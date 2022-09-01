First National Summit on Golf Begins in Abuja

Delegates from about 70 golf clubs and other critical stakeholders from across Nigeria will today begin to chart a new direction for golf in the country at the First Nigeria Golf Federation Summit. The summit which holds at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, ends on Friday. It will explore topical issues that are related to the development and growth of golf in Nigeria. The President Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe said the outcome of the summit will give a new lease of life to golf in the country. He added NGF also intends to use the platform to galvernise the support and understanding of the golf captains from across the country by moving the game to a new level including youth development programme. Runsewe said the three-day summit will enable Nigerian golfers to network on the process of integrating Nigerian golfers into the World Handicap System (WHS) which the board of the NGF is initiating through the Royal and Ancient (R&A). The WHS will allow the handicap of Nigerian golfers that are captured on the system to be recognized in any part of the world. The Chairman of IBB Board of Trustees, Gen Ibrahim Bata Haruna (rtd), will chair the occasion expected to be graced by Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare.

