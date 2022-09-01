First National Summit on Golf Begins in Abuja

Delegates from about 70 golf clubs and other critical stakeholders from across Nigeria will today begin to chart a new direction for golf in the country at the First Nigeria Golf Federation Summit. The summit which holds at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, ends on Friday. It will explore topical issues that are related to the development and growth of golf in Nigeria. The President Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe said the outcome of the summit will give a new lease of life to golf in the country. He added NGF also intends to use the platform to galvernise the support and understanding of the golf captains from across the country by moving the game to a new level including youth development programme. Runsewe said the three-day summit will enable Nigerian golfers to network on the process of integrating Nigerian golfers into the World Handicap System (WHS) which the board of the NGF is initiating through the Royal and Ancient (R&A). The WHS will allow the handicap of Nigerian golfers that are captured on the system to be recognized in any part of the world. The Chairman of IBB Board of Trustees, Gen Ibrahim Bata Haruna (rtd), will chair the occasion expected to be graced by Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare.
Related Articles
Serie A: Inter draw at Genoa to let Milan off hook
Inter Milan failed to capitalise on AC Milan’s home draw against Udinese on Friday with a goalless draw at Genoa which allowed their local rivals to stay top of Serie A. Champions Inter would have moved level on 57 points with Milan had they won at relegation strugglers Genoa but could not make […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Developing new Nigerian sports policy waste of resources, time –Olympian, Fatima Yusuf
Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games silver medalist in the women 4x400m race, Fatima Yusuf-Olukoju, in a video interview by AthleticsAfrica and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said there is a need to go back to the grassroots so as to develop budding talents that will excel for Nigeria in the future. Excerpts… We tend to forget […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Copa del Rey: Barca overturn two-goal deficit to beat Sevilla in extra-time thriller
Barcelona overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit as they beat 10-man Sevilla 3-0 after extra time in a Copa del Rey semi-final full of drama and incident. Martin Braithwaite got the decisive goal, a diving header early on in the additional 30 minutes. Ousmane Dembele had opened the scoring for Barca, who lost the first […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)