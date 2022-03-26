First Nigerian female VC, Prof Alele-Williams, dies at 89

A former Vice Chancellor of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Professor Grace Alele-Williams is dead. Alele-Williams, who was the first female vice chancellor of any university in Nigeria, died on yesterday. A report quoted several sources as confirming that the former female administrator ‘has gone to be with the Lord.’

It also stated that: “The education icon and great Mathematician, Prof. Grace Alele Williams, has gone to be with the Lord. May her soul rest in peace.’’ Born on December 16, 1932, Alele-Williams was a Professor of Mathematics education, who made history as the first Nigerian female vice chancellor at UNIBEN and first Nigerian woman to receive a doctorate degree.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...