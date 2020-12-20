News

First phase of Ibom Deep Seaport to gulp $2bn – Okon

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

 

 

Construction of the first phase of the recently approved Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City in Akwa Ibom will gulp $2.016 billion, the state’s Vommissioner for Economic Developement and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon has said.

 

The phase is also targeted to generate at least 300,000 jobs while 3,500 companies are expected to be in operation in the seaport by the end of 2023.

 

Okon, who made this known during an interaction with newsmen Sunday in Uyo on the developement plan for the facility recently approved by the Federal Executive Council, explained that the state government would provide 40% of the funding while 60% would come from the preferred bidder.

 

“The core investors are Bollore ChinaPower Consortium who were the preferred bidder. They are already managing 23 ports in Africa alone while we believe that their experience and connection will attract business and more investors to the seaport” he said.

 

The port with its ancillary industrial city meant for heavy and large industries and sprawling across Mbo and Ibeno local councils of the state according to the commissioner would commence operation before the end of the present administration in 2023.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Mother to Police: Tell me who took dreadlock, pubic hair from my son’s corpse

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A grieving mother, Mrs. Helen Akhigbe, has asked the Lagos State Police Command, Homicide Section, to tell her what caused the death of her first son, Sunday Akhigbe, a music producer, at the Alagbado area of the metropolis. She also wants to know how Sunday’s corpse came to be without some of his dreadlocks and […]
News Top Stories

Biden’s election, victory of good over evil –Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeoku ta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday congratulated the 46th US President-elect, Joe Biden and his Vice-Presidentelect, Kamala Harris. Obasanjo described Biden’s described the election as “a victory of good over evil” which was for most people of the world.   The former president stated this in a congratulatory letter to Biden, a copy, which was made […]
News

Absa unlikely to declare fullyear dividend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

One of South Africa’s major lenders, Absa, has said it is unlikely to declare a fullyear dividend after its interim profit plunged by 93 per cent amid the coronavirus crisis.   The lender, in the midst of a turnaround drive when the pandemic struck, had already warned that bad loans would blow a hole in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: