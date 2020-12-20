First phase of Ibom Deep Seaport to gulp $2bn – Okon

Construction of the first phase of the recently approved Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City in Akwa Ibom will gulp $2.016 billion, the state’s Vommissioner for Economic Developement and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon has said.

The phase is also targeted to generate at least 300,000 jobs while 3,500 companies are expected to be in operation in the seaport by the end of 2023.

Okon, who made this known during an interaction with newsmen Sunday in Uyo on the developement plan for the facility recently approved by the Federal Executive Council, explained that the state government would provide 40% of the funding while 60% would come from the preferred bidder.

“The core investors are Bollore ChinaPower Consortium who were the preferred bidder. They are already managing 23 ports in Africa alone while we believe that their experience and connection will attract business and more investors to the seaport” he said.

The port with its ancillary industrial city meant for heavy and large industries and sprawling across Mbo and Ibeno local councils of the state according to the commissioner would commence operation before the end of the present administration in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...