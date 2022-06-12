First Pillars’ goal excites Adamu Mohammed

Kano Pillars forward, Adamu Mohammed, has expressed his excitement after scoring his first official goal for the club in a FA Cup match against Karota FC.

The product of Kano-based Northwest FC was introduced in the 40th minutes of the game while scoring the only goal late into the game to give the Sai Masu Gida passage to the next round of the competition.

Speaking with the media after the game, Mohammed said he hopes this will be the beginning of greater things to come this season. “I am really excited to have gotten the goal that has now taken us to the next stage of the AITEO Cup,” he said.

“I want to thank the technical team for giving me the opportunity to prove myself in a game like this. I also want to thank my teammates who also motivated me in the course of the game.

“We gave in our best and although Karota FC were very resolute in the game, we just kept pushing and hoping that we will finally be able to convert our chances in the game and although the goal came late on, it was enough to see us through to the next stage of the competition.

“I am excited to have finally gotten my first goal of the season and I hope that this will be the start of more goals and more exploits for me this campaign.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...