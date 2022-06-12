Sports

First Pillars’ goal excites Adamu Mohammed

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Kano Pillars forward, Adamu Mohammed, has expressed his excitement after scoring his first official goal for the club in a FA Cup match against Karota FC.

 

The product of Kano-based Northwest FC was introduced in the 40th minutes of the game while scoring the only goal late into the game to give the Sai Masu Gida passage to the next round of the competition.

 

Speaking with the media after the game, Mohammed said he hopes this will be the beginning of greater things to come this season. “I am really excited to have gotten the goal that has now taken us to the next stage of the AITEO Cup,” he said.

 

“I want to thank the technical team for giving me the opportunity to prove myself in a game like this. I also want to thank my teammates who also motivated me in the course of the game.

 

“We gave in our best and although Karota FC were very resolute in the game, we just kept pushing and hoping that we will finally be able to convert our chances in the game and although the goal came late on, it was enough to see us through to the next stage of the competition.

 

“I am excited to have finally gotten my first goal of the season and I hope that this will be the start of more goals and more exploits for me this campaign.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Barca’s Arturo Vidal set for Inter medical

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arturo Vidal will Sunday travel to Milan ahead of a move from Barcelona to Inter for just €1 million (£900,000/$1.2m) plus bonuses. The midfielder will complete a medical in Milan on Monday and could be confirmed as a player for Antonio Conte’s side later that day, as he swaps La Liga for Serie A. […]
Sports

Coaching ban: US court gives FIFA 21 days to respond to Siasia’s suit

Posted on Author Reporter

  A United States court has issued a summons with a 21-day ultimatum to the world football body, FIFA, to respond to Samson Siasia’s suit challenging his coach licence ban and indictment for bribery. Online news portal, PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of the summons issued on August 5, 2021 by the U.S. District Court […]
Sports

Race towards Europe, relegation battle going down to the wire in LaLiga

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya with Agency report

Fans of Spanish football can expect a very entertaining end to the 2021/22 LaLiga Santander season, as the race to claim the final European qualification spot and the battle to avoid relegation will be decided in Matchday 38.   Granada CF, RCD Mallorca and Cádiz CF are the three teams who could join already-relegated Deportivo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica