Metro & Crime

First rain recks havoc in Benin, removes 500-year-old Urokpota Hall’s roof  

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

The first rain of the year in Benin City, Edo  State on Monday caused havoc in the ancient City, as the historical Urokpota Hall  roof was completely blown off by wind.
The hall, which currently serves as a mobile court for Edo State judiciary, was completely damaged.
The incident took  place  at about 4.00pm while the hall was filled by men and women arrested for violating the COVID-19 safety rules.
The hall that was first built during the reign of Oba Ozolua in the 15th century and redesigned in 1906 for coronation activities of a monarch for the ancient city was gutted by fire last year, leaving the front view of the ancient building to be completely damaged.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Six killed, 30 houses, shops burnt as tanker explodes

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

At least six people lost their lives when a petrol tanker crashed and exploded at Jebba town in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.   About 30 houses were also burnt. It was learnt that the tanker, travelling through the ancient town, spilled its contents when it rammed into residential buildings.   The incident, […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Bandits kill seven farmers in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bandits have killed seven farmers in Babban Rami community in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State. The farmers were attacked at their various farms while trying to convey their produce home over the weekend. According to one of the community members, the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked and open fire on the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Gunmen rob bullion van, kill motorcyclist

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Heavy gunshots rocked the Ado Road area of Ajah in Lagos yesterday, as armed robbers opened fire on a black bullion van, plunging members of the community into panic. A motorcyclist was believed to have been killed in the operation, which left residents cowering in their homes. The robbery happened in broad daylight. It was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica