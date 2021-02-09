First rain recks havoc in Benin, removes 500-year-old Urokpota Hall’s roof  

The first rain of the year in Benin City, Edo State on Monday caused havoc in the ancient City, as the historical Urokpota Hall roof was completely blown off by wind.

The hall, which currently serves as a mobile court for Edo State judiciary, was completely damaged.

The incident took place at about 4.00pm while the hall was filled by men and women arrested for violating the COVID-19 safety rules.

The hall that was first built during the reign of Oba Ozolua in the 15th century and redesigned in 1906 for coronation activities of a monarch for the ancient city was gutted by fire last year, leaving the front view of the ancient building to be completely damaged.

