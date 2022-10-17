First Republic leaders were more committed to Nigeria’s unity than present leaders –Eya

‘Nigeria cannot make progress with current constitution’

Elder statesman and octogenarian, Elder Nduka Eya, has seen it all. He witnessed Nigeria’s journey through colonial, independence and post-independence era. In this interview with KENNETH OFOMA in Enugu, Chief Eya, former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, speaks on Nigeria’s 62nd independence and what he describes as retrogressive development of the country and other issues

What is your take on the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria, and is the nation making the desired progress?

Thank you, at the age of 62, if you take a family of a man and a wife and one son at the age of 62, that son could also be housing his own family and relating with his parents.

That is what expectation is. In order words, after 62 years of Independence, every Nigerian should now ask a question; many of them did not go through the 62 years, I did, so I’m in a position to look behind, look present and look tomorrow, and I had opportunity to look at those things at different stages.

First of all, the lowering of the Union Jack brought new hope: ‘Nigeria we hail thee, our dear country and father land, though tongues and tribes differ but in brotherhood we stood.’ That was the old Anthem.

Then of course it was later changed to ‘Arise o compatriots…’ we went to kokoma! That’s where we are now, but one thing remains permanent, our national identity, which is our national flag – ‘Green’ for growth, life agriculture; ‘White’ for peace and when you combine both of them its unity. Peace, unity and faith, that’s what our country stood for.

And I doff my hat that in spite of the fact that this nation has never been one people, we must never forget that; this nation has never been one people, and what we are being told now is unity of Nigeria not negotiable. From your independence, it was clear that you were not one people. You were seen as Yorubas, Igbos and Hausas.

The other indigenous people were subsumed among these three groups. And Nigeria’s independence was built on this tripod; East, West and North. You can say that the demography was a colonial demography but if we had our way, we should have examined ourselves more, which is proper North and proper South? But we accepted, Northern Nigeria was a chunk of land mostly desert, you know as at that time, we used to go there and plant trees, but the bottom line is that when the Union Jack was lowered, we had a tripod.

Tripod means you can put a pot on the stone and it will stand. If you remove one stone the tripod will not stand. So, they must be three. Later on in their live, they decided that these other ethnic groups that were embedded in these larger ethnic groups brought about the Mid-West.

Mid-West is merely Itshekiri, Edo, again Ika-Igbo. The fourth stone for the pot gave it greater support, so that the pot will never fall; if we were forced, probably we would have divided Nigeria in linguistic groups, but it was not possible. But let me remind you, before the lowering of the Union Jack, there were several meetings. Most people have forgotten that people like Mbazuluike Amechi and Zik (Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe) himself, went to prison under the colonial masters, who didn’t want to give us independence.

Others are people like Herbert Macaulay and Nwafor Orizu. Which prison did they put Ahmadu Bello? I’m just asking a question. Who in the North apart from Zikist Movement people who were captured and who went to prison to secure the independence of this country? We have forgotten the past. Is it a coincidence or happenstance or accident that some people deliberately removed history from our school curriculum?

To me it was a deliberate enemy action. Our history shows it clearly; the first group of people who talked about Araba (break away), who are they? Araba! Or have we forgotten, or the way people like Lai Mohammed stand there and talk over the head and shoulder of Nigerians because he is the Minister of Information and lie before us.

This is the disappointment that some people like me have about our country. We have a country that has future and we looked forward to this country being the first most populous giant of Africa. Can Muhammadu Buhari still tell us that we are still the giant of Africa? Is it in our security outfit? Is it in our economy? Is it in about corruption?

Are we still the giant of Africa? What I’m trying to say is that our immediate post-colonial leaders tried their best in spite of their differences. They thought about a country and I doff my hat for people like Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, those who knew him, a man with the golden voice.

When he speaks, you must listen because he considered ‘I’m one I have two other arms that make me up and therefore I should not do things that will hurt those arms, otherwise this house cannot stand.’

That was Tafawa- Balewa. And people like Zik also, he would have said ‘no, I was at the forefront of fighting this, I must be the president’ but he didn’t. He accepted the role of a ceremonial governor-general, so that the country can move on. It was same for Obafemi Awolowo in the West; the triumvirate, three of them – Awolowo Akinfosile, Akintola – with their followers don’t mind what happened later; Adelabu, Rotimi Williams, Akinloye, Aja Nwachukwu, Ahmadu Bello, Aminu Kano and later Rimi and the rest of them.

Nigeria was growing, Nigeria was so good that with the large chunk of land in the North, Ahmadu Bello and Northern Nigeria was able to produce enough groundnuts that played a part during the two world wars that the British colonial masters could not remove all the groundnuts from Kano and we had groundnut pyramid like the Egyptian pyramid.

This is living history. Down South, palm oil and palm kernel played a lot of rol. I remember as a child in Standard Six, after school I will go and be cracking palm kernel because every cigarette cup of palm kernel got me three pence and you made a little money.

People were buying it to use it to foster war. That was economic colonialism; the British were exploiting us and milking our resources. When they take it, they manufacture pomade and they send it back to us to buy. We did because we were colonial undertones.

From what you are saying, it appears a lot of water has passed under the bridge. We have had a lot of disappointments but I want you to locate the current challenges that we have as a country, why we have not been able to make progress as we should as the touted giant of Africa?

It is because I started by saying that we had three blocs; Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. We didn’t know about Hausa/Fulani until they started having their trouble, Fulani started mopping the Hausa up because of what they wanted to throw them out of their land, the same problem that we are facing now.

And I want to remind you that our immediate post-colonial flag, Nigerian flag had in the federal, green-white-green with our unicorn and coat of arm at the centre; the one of the North had green-white-green with Arewa symbol in the centre; then the East it was a man with bow and arrow with a shield in the centre.

In other words we were built on a regional basis, which gave each region a step to go on with its development. This is because they noticed that if you combine us together and allow us to grow together, it’s like in a class of 30 and 20 of them are very brilliant children, while 10 are dullards.

Those 10 are bound to drag down the 20 brilliant ones. So, they wanted everybody to develop at their pace and there was healthy competition.

As a matter of fact, in the Northern region, Ahmadu Bello’s civil service paid more than any other person in the South but people in the South took their job glibly because that’s what they can afford, that’s what they negotiated and many of them went to the North and got jobs and right from the word go, anytime you have a job in the North, they saw you as a visitor, that when they got their own man who is qualified, you’re out.

This was clear, you should go and Google it, you will see Ahmadu Bello and all his interviews, North for northerners, South for southerners but some people are now telling us the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable? Whom did you negotiate the unity with in the first instance?

That’s the question. You negotiated with the British, who gave you a base on which one to survive, and one basic thing, resource control which is now a major issue. Each region controlled its own resources with a few federal things. You kept 50 per cent of your resources; gave 30 percent to the centre and all of us shared the remaining 20 per cent.

So, it was possible for cocoa farmers to sell their cocoa and for a testimony built Coco House in the West. It was possible for Western Nigeria to use its agricultural potentials to bring to West Africa, the first television station, Western Nigeria Television Service and others followed after that.

Things were going on but because of tribal primordial sensitivities, Awolowo and Akintola broke up, that’s where we started. What happened, we were one country, Zik was popular and he was born in Zungeru (present day Niger State), Northern Nigeria. He spoke Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. He was a Nigerian and we must not forget that at that time, most African leaders, Kwame Nkuruma, were pan Africanists; they saw African countries fighting colonial masters.

Then Africa was divided among Europeans, so some Africans countries were led by French, some by Spaniards, Portuguese as well. Scramble for Africa, you read that book?

Let’s go to political parties, we had what was called the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons (NCNC). I can tell you, everybody belonged to NCNC until tribal people started breaking off. We had the Action Group sponsored by Awolowo to arouse Yoruba sentiments.

Ahmadu Bello had Northern Peoples Congress (NPC), not Nigeria. His concern was the Northern region. It’s only in the East that you had the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons and that was why they didn’t want us to know our history. Southern Cameroon was part of Nigeria until the United Nations referendum.

Our people should open their eyes and speak the truth at all times, let’s not be deceived. Our problem is primordial ideas and the deliberate effort to make sure that our people don’t know our past.

So, my conclusion is that immediate past post-colonial leaders did their best despite the challenges of tribal divisions but the immediate post-colonial government accepted these divisions and recognised them as development groups and they developed on their own.

We had one Nigerian army; we didn’t have a problem with that. This army was in the conglomeration of the three regions and later the fourth region. They built it up, they maintained it.

The federal structure of government limited itself to currency, foreign affairs and defence. I believe that nothing stops the Eastern Region from extending the rail line from Port Harcourt to Owerri. But I don’t think anybody thought about it; nothing stops them or stops the West from extending the rail from Ibadan to Ife. But what happened; there was a war.

What brought about the war, the occupation of Western Nigeria because there was trouble in Western Nigeria between Awolowo and Akintola. Let’s not forget it, the East was not affected but because we are part of the South and because defence is with the federal government, the army was sent to occupy and that’s how trouble started.

And if you read history; everybody is talking about an Igbo coup, the coup that came was prepared to release Awolowo and put him as the president of this country. Go and read the books. We had the civil war and you know the conspiracy that characterized the war.

From police action by Yakubu Gowon it became a full blown war in which over two million south easterners were killed. Okay, you fought for Nigeria’s unity so you subjugated the Eastern region and the Mid-West; you forced them back to Nigeria. I’m asking, why were there other coups? How many coups after that?

I would want us to come to the present state of things. Mistakes were made in the past, are we not supposed to be improving and doing things that bring about unity and development?

Okay, after the war, the military came and messed up everything. I can tell you from my own point of view that the military caused a lot of the troubles we have gotten ourselves into since the civil war. They destroyed practically everything; the railways went down, every industry we built in this country before the military took over went down during the military.

Nigerians should be able to ask. The point I’m making is that when the military left in 1999, what they should have done is ‘gentlemen, we are ready to go, now let us set up a civilian constituent council, here is the constitution we suspended, work on it and restore the constitution you want to use as a civilian government.’ Then the civilians will meet the way they met in 2014 and say how are we going to live together in peace because we are going through a lot of experience.

That was the essence of the 2014 National Conference but you know who truncated the outcome of that conference. Rather than do that, what did they do? General Abdusalami Abubakar and other generals from the North; today Kwankwaso told us that he was invited; no civilian, as far as we are concerned, it was a military decree which came out after the president had been sworn in.

That means the president took an oath to defend the constitution he never read and never saw until he committed himself to protect the constitution.

Then they released the constitution and what did we see, a constitution which said ‘we the people.’First of all, we started with falsehood, the similar kind of falsehood that the military denied being on the Lekki Tollgate ground on the 20th of October 2020. Can you link them up?

We the people, who are the people that drew the constitution, tell us. That’s a lie. Then you forced it on us, we the people of Nigeria, and because people wanted the military out, they swallowed that imposition. What they should have said is no, let us have our own constitution.

And people like Prof. Ben Nwabueze wanted to go but some Nigerians rushed at him. That’s why one governor said that there will never be a revolution in this country because people are weak.

They don’t want to suffer like Azikiwe and others who went to jail; the way Mbazuluike Amaechi and other members of the Zikist Movement went to jail; the way even Olusegun Obasanjo was put to jail although he came out of jail and became president. These are historical facts. Which jail did Ibrahim Babangida go to?

Which jail did Sani Abacha go to? I’m asking Nigerians. Which jail did Abdusalami Abubakar go to for Nigeria? At least, Obasanjo went to jail for Nigeria. Nigerians know that history. So, what went wrong is this constitution called the 1999 Constitution, that’s the starting point. I have said it before.

