First Republic minister’s wife dies at 91

Wife of the first Republic Minister for Aviation Chief Mbazulike Amaechi is dead at the age of 91. Mrs Amechi died on July 23, 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi after a 10-day illness.

A native of Umuoji in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, late Mrs. Amechi retired as Chief Nursing Officer in 1982 at the Mburi General hospital, Nnewi, now NAUTH. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday in his Ukpor country home, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, her hus- band, Mbazulike described the late wife as a typical professional nurse and good housewife who was able to blend her professional work with home management. He appreciated the time he spent with the beloved wife, saying her many good legacies would be greatly missed by the entire family. He said: “She was a typical professional nurse and good housewife. She was able to blend her professional work with home management.

“I’m happy to have married her because she helped to nurse me. She was the head of the Catholic Women’s Organisation in church. She also played a prominent role during my nationalist drives.”

