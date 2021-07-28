News Top Stories

First Republic minister’s wife dies at 91

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka Comment(0)

Wife of the first Republic Minister for Aviation Chief Mbazulike Amaechi is dead at the age of 91. Mrs Amechi died on July 23, 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi after a 10-day illness.

 

A native of Umuoji in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, late Mrs. Amechi retired as Chief Nursing Officer in 1982 at the Mburi General hospital, Nnewi, now NAUTH. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday in his Ukpor country home, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, her hus-  band, Mbazulike described the late wife as a typical professional nurse and good housewife who was able to blend her professional work with home management. He appreciated the time he spent with the beloved wife, saying her many good legacies would be greatly missed by the entire family. He said: “She was a typical professional nurse and good housewife. She was able to blend her professional work with home management.

 

“I’m happy to have married her because she helped to nurse me. She was the head of the Catholic Women’s Organisation in church. She also played a prominent role during my nationalist drives.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Nigerian doctor, wife in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sugar Land police are investigating the deaths of a Greatwood Nigerian couple found in their home Friday morning. A Nigerian Doctor in the United States, Dr Ben Okigbo, shot himself to death on Friday. The tragic incident happened at his Greatwood, Texas, United States home. Police haven’t said how they died, but an investigator on the […]
News

Reps to partner FHA on delivering housing for Nigerians –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives is ready to partner with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to deliver housing for Nigerians, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said. Gbajabiamila said he believed Nigerians deserved the best in terms of housing, hence the House’s readiness to collaborate with the current management of FHA to achieve the mandate of the agency. […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Army charges soldier supporting #EndSARS protesters with cyber crime

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harrison Friday, a lance corporal of the Nigerian Army who has been supporting citizens calling for an end to harassment and brutality by the police, has been charged with cybercrime. In the last 13 days, some citizens across the country have taken to the streets to call for a reformation of the police. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica