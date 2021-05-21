Business

First ships dock at Kenya’s new Lamu deep water port

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The first ships docked at Kenya’s deep water Lamu Port on Thursday as the country looks to open a new transport corridor linking its vast northern region and neighbouring nations to the sea.
Kenyan officials hope that the Indian Ocean port, the country’s second deep water facility, will attract cargo destined for neighbouring landlocked nations Ethiopia and South Sudan, and offer transhipment services where large vessels bring in cargo for onward distribution by smaller ships, reports Reuters.
The Lamu Port, which is being built by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) (601800.SS), will cost $3 billion to complete over several years. It will compete with ports in Djibouti and Sudan and Kenya’s main port of Mombasa.
A commissioning ceremony for the first berth was held by Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday. Two more berths will be completed by the end of this year, completing the first phase.
“Lamu Port is strategically located in the middle of major shipping routes,” Kenyatta said.
There are, however, security concerns given the port’s proximity to Somalia, from where al Shabaab militants make frequent incursions against targets on the lonely roads that cut across the jungles surrounding Lamu.
“We are ready to follow the cargo but we must be assured of security first,” Dennis Ombok, the CEO of Kenya Transporters Association, was quoted as saying by the local Standard newspaper.
Others were more upbeat.
“This begins to crystallise the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport Corridor project, which will benefit Kenyan producers immensely,” said Chris Flowers, the head of Kenyan avocado exporter Kakuzi which is already using the port.
Kenya is building several roads from Lamu towards its borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan. It also plans to eventually build a railway network and a crude oil pipeline to Lamu.
The new corridor is expected to reduce pressure on the existing Mombasa-Nairobi transport corridor, which serves landlocked Uganda and Rwanda.
A Chinese-built modern railway on that route angered cargo operators in 2019 when the government forced all importers to use it, instead of roads, to try and recoup the cost of the investment faster.
The construction of Lamu port was first mooted in 1972 but the plans lay gathering dust in Nairobi until 2011 when former President Mwai Kibaki revived them. Construction began in 2014.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Dollar edges higher as Fed outlook lifts US yields

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar firmed against major currencies on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upbeat assessment of the economic recovery and as its increased tolerance for higher inflation pushed Treasury yields higher. At its policy meeting, the Fed pledged to keep rates near zero until at least the end of 2023 when the labour market […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak, loses N14bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed negative yesterday, reversing six days’ positive sentiments following losses recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, dropped 0.10 per cent to close the trading session negative as market sentiments returned to a negative position following investors’ […]
Business

Border closure now useless, hurting economy –Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

…as Nigeria loses over N1trn export revenue   On August 20, it will be one year since the Federal Government ‘partially’ closed the nation’s land borders. Manufacturers, importers and freight forwarders are calling for its reopening, saying the seeming indefinite border closure is now hurting more than it has healed the economy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica