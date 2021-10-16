First-time visitor: Ibadan is beautiful

Ibadan is a very serene and historical city. I enjoyed every moment spent there. I had the opportunity to travel by train for the first time and it was worth every hype. Sometimes I wonder what it will look like to have a train station in the east, Onitsha precisely. I ate amala, ewedu and gbegiri for the first time and it was worth every hype too. Before now I had sworn never to eat that delicacy; eyanma! tueh!I would often say. Now I want amala in the east. Also, I had the opportunity to visit Tunde Odunlade Art Gallery, and was marvelled to see amazing artworks displayed by artists around the globe. I also had the rare privileged to meet Tunde Odunlade himself. All thanks to Ada NeeYa.

*Culled from Kelly Nebolisa’s Facebook page

