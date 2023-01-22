First vessel arrives Lekki Port as Buhari set to commission port

A French container carrier, CMA CGM has berthed at the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos on Sunday, as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the port on Monday.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) dropped the hint of the berthing of the first ship on its Twitter handle, @nigerianports,

It said: “Ahead of the President’s commissioning of Lekki Port for commercial operations Monday, one of the largest container vessels, the CMA-CGM, has berthed at the port.”

The authority noted that it was prepared to offer marine services for seamless port operations.

It was learnt that the French container carrier, CMA CGM is to operate the container terminal at the newly completed Lekki port.

The container terminal will be able to handle 2.7million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEU) a year.

To ensure smooth operations, a nine-kilometre-long and 19m-deep navigation channel and a 600m-wide turning basin had been built to allow vessels to approach or leave the port.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...