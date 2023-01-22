Business

First vessel arrives Lekki Port as Buhari set to commission port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

A French container carrier, CMA CGM has berthed at the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos on Sunday, as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the port on Monday.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) dropped the hint of the berthing of the first ship on its Twitter handle, @nigerianports,

It said: “Ahead of the President’s commissioning of Lekki Port for commercial operations Monday, one of the largest container vessels, the CMA-CGM, has berthed at the port.”

The authority noted that it was prepared to offer marine services for seamless port operations.

It was learnt that the French container carrier, CMA CGM is to operate the container terminal at the newly completed Lekki port.

The container terminal will be able to handle 2.7million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEU) a year.

To ensure smooth operations, a nine-kilometre-long and 19m-deep navigation channel and a 600m-wide turning basin had been built to allow vessels to approach or leave the port.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NGX thrives on crave for capital gains

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU reports

Investors’ desire to increase capital gains and new listings spurred market activities in Q1’22, CHRIS UGWU reports   The Nigerian stock market, which closed positive during the full year 2021 with an appreciable gain, maintained the uptrend in the first quarter of 2022 with a gain of N3.015 trillion as investors leveraged low prices of […]
Business

Pantami: Why Africa needs cyber defence strategy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has challenged African countries to come up with cyber defence strategies to mitigate the impact of cyber attacks raging globally. According to him, this has also become expedient to minimise economic losses to cyberattacks, which has been projected to hit $5.2 trillion globally by 2023. Delivering […]
Business

Mutual funds’ net asset value hits N1.43trn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has disclosed that as at February 19, 2021, the number of registered mutual funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has grown from 76 in 2019 with Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of N600 billion to 102 mutual funds with NAV of over N1.43 trillion. The Divisional Head, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica