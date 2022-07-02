First vessel berths at $1.5bn Lekki deep seaport with cranes

First vessel, Zhen Hua 28, was berthed at the $1.5billion Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos on Friday with three Ship-to-Shores (STS) and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG) cranes. The cranes will help in the evacuation of cargoes from vessels to the shore. Receiving the ship, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained that when Lekki Port commences operations, it would be the first fully automated port at take-off in Nigeria. He added that the successful delivery of the three STS and the RTG cranes was critical to the commencement of operations of the deep seaport.

Bello-Koko said: “The successful delivery of these three state-of-the art STS cranes and 10 RTG, are very important equipment which is critical to the commencement of operations of the Lekki Deep Seaport. “This is historic as it moves us a step closer to birthing Nigeria’s first Deep Seaport and also demonstrates our readiness to take trade facilitation a notch higher.

“The commitment of NPA to providing every support necessary to place Nigeria on the global list of countries with deep seaports is unflinching. “This is why matters related to the operationalisation of Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of this year have been placed on top priority. “For us at the Nigerian Ports Authority the coming on stream of Lekki Deep Sea Port symbolises a lot of positives.

“Apart from being Nigeria’s first Deep Seaport, Lekki Port will also be the first fully automated port at take-off.” Also, the Chairman, Lekki Port, Abiodun Dabiri, who stated that the port would become operational before the end of the year, added that the delivery of the evacuation equipment will make Nigeria a shipping hub in West and Central Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...