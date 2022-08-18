Business

FirstBank appoints Iyamabo as executive director

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Iyamabo as an Executive Director. In a statement, the bank said: “The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).” Prior to Mr. Iyamabo’s new appointment, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of FirstBank and its subsidiaries, having joined the bank in August 2016 from First City Monument Bank Limited where he served as its Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A and then the Group Chief Financial Officer of FCMB Holdings.

According to the statement, “Iyamabo joined FirstBank as part of the effort to strategically turnaround the group and address fundamental challenges facing the institution at that time. He has been responsible for strategic leadership and supervision of financial control, internal control and enhancement, procurement, general services/ administrative services, business performance monitoring, subsidiary finance and capital management and enterprise data management and analytic function.

“With over 27 years of professional experience in assurance, risk management, business development, accounting and finance with Nigerian and multinational institutions both within and outside the country, the newly appointed Executive Director previously worked at Arthur Andersen (“AA”) as auditor and strategy consultant, where he was a co-founding member of the Information Risk Management practice of AA. “At various times, he worked with Booz Allen Hamilton in New York and LEK Consulting in Boston, providing strategic management and specialized corporate finance services to private and listed corporations.” Speaking on the appointment, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said:

 

