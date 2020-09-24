FirstBank appoints Muoyo as non-executive director

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Oluwande Muoyo as a nonexecutive director. Muoyo joined the board of FirstBank from FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited. Speaking on her appointment, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank, said: “We are excited to welcome Mrs. Oluwande Muoyo to the First- Bank Board. She brings to the Board her depth of experience which spans over three decades in various leadership and strategic positions across the private and public sectors. I am assured that these rich experiences will have an immediate impact in the board which will transcend the activities of the Bank as a whole.” “On behalf of the board, management and staff of FirstBank, I congratulate Mrs Muoyo and look forward to working with her,” he concluded.
NOGTECH: NCDMB offers $10,000 to hackathon winners
The Nigerian Oil and Gas Technology (NOGTECH) sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has entered the 3-day hackathon stage in Lagos, as 15 teams contested for the opportunity to emerge among the top five finalists. Upon emergence, the top five teams will undergo a 3-month incubation programme, where each group […]
Tanker accidents: Lagos-Ibadan expressway’s reconstruction nightmare
Despite the fact that reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has reached 60 per cent completion, current surge in tanker accidents resulting in damages of finished sections of the road is generating concerns among stakeholders. Dayo Ayeyemi reports W hen the Federal Government, led by President Mohammadu Buhari, flagged off the reconstruction of 127.6 kilometre […]
Mitigating flooding, environmental challenges in mega city
As rains beckon with associated effects of flooding, erosion and sea level rise in cities, Lagos has put measures in place to mitigate climate change-induced environmental challenges. Dayo Ayeyemi reports F rom Sokoto to Lagos, Maiduguri to Port Harcourt, Nigeria is confronted with various environmental challenges induced mainly by climate change and global […]
