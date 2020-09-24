Business

FirstBank appoints Muoyo as non-executive director

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Oluwande Muoyo as a nonexecutive director. Muoyo joined the board of FirstBank from FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited. Speaking on her appointment, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank, said: “We are excited to welcome Mrs. Oluwande Muoyo to the First- Bank Board. She brings to the Board her depth of experience which spans over three decades in various leadership and strategic positions across the private and public sectors. I am assured that these rich experiences will have an immediate impact in the board which will transcend the activities of the Bank as a whole.” “On behalf of the board, management and staff of FirstBank, I congratulate Mrs Muoyo and look forward to working with her,” he concluded.

