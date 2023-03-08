FirstBank appoints Oyefeso as Executive Director

FirstBank has announced the appointment of Oluseyi Oyefeso as Executive Director, Retail Banking South. According to a statement, the appointment which took effect on Thursday, March 2, 2023 is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The statement said that prior to this appointment the newly appointed Executive Director was the Group Executive, Retail Banking South, having earlier served as the Group Executive, Commercial and Retail Banking (Lagos and West Division). Oyefeso had also served as the Country Managing Director, FBNBank Ghana Limited. Oyefeso joined First- Bank in 2006 as a Branch Manager, serving in one of the top three branches of the Bank.

He also held several positions, including Business Development Manager as well as Group Heads within the Retail Banking and Institutional Banking Directorates. A seasoned banker and Chartered Accountant, Oyefeso started his banking career in January 1993 and has acquired extensive knowledge in Retail, Corporate & Commercial Banking, Credit Risk Management (Analysis & administration) and Financial Control.

He is a graduate of Accounting and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria. Speaking on Oyefeso’s appointment, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, said: “Seyi is a multi-skilled professional with very robust banking experience, proven problem-solving and strong leadership skills. He is a competent leader, a team player and has over the years demonstrated the ability to develop positive business relationships, evidenced by remarkable track-record of business growth.”

