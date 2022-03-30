FirstBank bankrolls Nigeria Derby International Horse Racing tourney

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited scored another first over the weekend in Kaduna as the banks sponsored Nigerian Derby, an International Horse Racing Competition that climaxed at the Murtala Mohammed Square on Sunday with Jockeys from the Niger Republic winning most of the trophies staked in the competition. Riding a local breed Horse, Chinada Mamman, the star of the competition won the first prize in the Governor’s Cup, after outrunning other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Chad Republic for the event’s top prize of the N1m, leaving Buhu Mamane and Hadju Husseini in the second and third position respectively.

It was the Nigerien Chinada again in the special Upper-Class Division A, raced over 12-Furlongs where he outclassed his fellow competitors. However, the high flying Chinada lost out in the Coronation Cup, Taloun A, Upper-Class Division to Muka Boyi who won in the category, while Kamilu Joke came second, Chinada ducked in the third position while Kanta Mataye also from the Niger Republic completed the top 4 winners in the category. Kanta Umar won the Presidents Cup in the Thoroughbred breed B-Open Division and its attached cash prize of N1m.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...