FirstBank bankrolls Nigeria Derby International Horse Racing tourney

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited scored another first over the weekend in Kaduna as the banks sponsored Nigerian Derby, an International Horse Racing Competition that climaxed at the Murtala Mohammed Square on Sunday with Jockeys from the Niger Republic winning most of the trophies staked in the competition. Riding a local breed Horse, Chinada Mamman, the star of the competition won the first prize in the Governor’s Cup, after outrunning other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Chad Republic for the event’s top prize of the N1m, leaving Buhu Mamane and Hadju Husseini in the second and third position respectively.

It was the Nigerien Chinada again in the special Upper-Class Division A, raced over 12-Furlongs where he outclassed his fellow competitors. However, the high flying Chinada lost out in the Coronation Cup, Taloun A, Upper-Class Division to Muka Boyi who won in the category, while Kamilu Joke came second, Chinada ducked in the third position while Kanta Mataye also from the Niger Republic completed the top 4 winners in the category. Kanta Umar won the Presidents Cup in the Thoroughbred breed B-Open Division and its attached cash prize of N1m.

 

Sports

Qatar 2022: Italy set new unbeaten record as Germany thump Armenia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy broke the world record for the longest unbeaten run in international football with a goalless draw at Switzerland on Sunday, while Germany got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track by thrashing Armenia 6-0. European champions Italy should have taken all three points, but Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Jorginho’s second-half penalty. […]
Sports

Spanish clubs approve €1.9bn deal as Barca, Real opt out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spain’s top football clubs have approved a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first deal of its kind in Europe, though four clubs – including Barcelona and Real Madrid – opted out. On Friday 37 clubs voted in favour of the “LaLiga Boost” deal that buys CVC […]
Sports

2020 Olympics: Nigeria’s rower happy with run

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Rowing sensation Toko Esther said she is happy following her performance in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Toko qualified for the second round of Rowing event on Friday after she finished in 5th position of the Rowing events. While speaking after the event, Toko said despite the lockdown she kept on training and […]

