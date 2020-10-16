FirstBank boss now Bretton Woods Committee member

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been honoured with membership of Bretton Woods Committee (BWC). FirstBank has also joined Bretton Woods Committee as an Organisational Supporter in line with the commitment to demonstrate cooperation and foster global well-being.

The membership, which is by invitation only, is in recognition of Adeduntan’s sterling leadership qualities including efforts in ensuring that First- Bank remains at the forefront in promoting financial inclusion in Africa. According Bretton Woods, “committee members are leaders at the top of business, academic, and nonprofit sectors.

Influencers from every region of the world – including industry CEOs, international policymakers, and former U.S. officials – we champion efforts tospureconomicgrowth, alleviate poverty, and advance global financial stability. Given your leadershipandbackground, we believe you would bea valuable addition to the Bretton Woods Committee.’’ Since its founding in 1983, members of BWC include leaders at the top of the business, finance, academic, and non-profit sectors, including many industry CEOs, as well as former presidents, cabinetlevel officials, and lawmakers who share the belief that international economic cooperation is essential and best served through strong and effective International Finance Institutions (IFIs). Members include President Jimmy Carter; Professor Henry Gates Jr, Harvard University; Mr. Michael E. O’Neill, Chairman of Citigroup (2012-2019).

