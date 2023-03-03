FirstBank celebrates International Women’s Day

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its dedication of the month of March to the celebration of women across the world, as it commemorates the globally celebrated International Women’s Day, scheduled for 8 March 2023.

According to a press release, kicking off the series of internal and activities designed to celebrate women is, “The First Women Network (FWN), Mentoring, Coaching and Sponsorship Pillar” webinar scheduled to hold today, March 3, 2023.

The event is organised by the bank’s First Women Network, an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at all levels within the organisation.

The statement also said that on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, the Bank will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day themed: “Embrace Equity” as it convenes its International Women’s Day 2023 event.

It noted that as a member of UN Women, First- Bank employs the relevant women empowerment tools including the Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Gender Gap Analysis Tool in the process of assessing its performance and provides progress reports that feed into the WEPs performance indicators.

Like this: Like Loading...