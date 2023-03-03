Business

FirstBank celebrates International Women’s Day

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its dedication of the month of March to the celebration of women across the world, as it commemorates the globally celebrated International Women’s Day, scheduled for 8 March 2023.

 

According to a press release, kicking off the series of internal and activities designed to celebrate women is, “The First Women Network (FWN), Mentoring, Coaching and Sponsorship Pillar” webinar scheduled to hold today, March 3, 2023.

The event is organised by the bank’s First Women Network, an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at all levels within the organisation.

The statement also said that on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, the Bank will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day themed: “Embrace Equity” as it convenes its International Women’s Day 2023 event.

 

It noted that as a member of UN Women, First- Bank employs the relevant women empowerment tools including the Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Gender Gap Analysis Tool in the process of assessing its performance and provides progress reports that feed into the WEPs performance indicators.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Intervention: FAO empowers 65,000 farmers in North-East

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

No fewer than 65,000 smallholder farmers have benefitted from the 2021 Rainy Season Farming Intervention launched by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in North-East Nigeria. The initiative is aimed at assisting families and households whose agricultural liveli-hoods have been disrupted by the insurgency in the region. FAO Representative in Nigeria, […]
Business

Analysts fret over Nigeria’s capital importation outlook

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Concern Political risk, FX repatriation undermine confidence and prevent free flow of capital   With political campaigns for general elections next year picking up, raising political risk in the country analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have said that they are worried about Nigeria’s capital importation outlook.   Reacting to the latest data on capital importation recently […]
Business

NCC, Danbatta bag merit awards

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of NCC were honoured with awards at the recent public presentation of Business Journal Newspaper in Lagos. While NCC received the award of ‘The Most Media- Friendly Regulator of the Decade’ in appreciation of its legendary support for the media in Nigeria, Danbatta was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica