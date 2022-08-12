Business

FirstBank celebrates International Youth Day

As it commemorates the 2022 International Youth Day, globally celebrated today on August 12, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that it dedicated the week 8 to 12 August to organising activities to reiterate its commitment to youth empowerment. The International Youth Day, which is commemorated every year on August 12, brings youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrates the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society. The Day also amplifies the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and leave no one behind.

The theme of the event this year is “Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all ages.” FirstBank, in a statement yesterday, said that the focus of the 2022 edition of the Youth Week celebration would be on promoting economic empowerment, employment, digital technology and education. According to the statement, “the Youth Week comprises various activi ties, including a fashion illustration workshop, design skill training, Gen Z/Millennial Webinar and many more exciting activities. These activities would give participants opportunities to win various exciting gift items. “Under the First@arts program, the bank will empower the youths through Artistry Workshop Sessions & Arts Classes. “Likewise, the Creative design workshop will enable youths design skill training; design thinking principles and their application in the context of layout, typefaces and colour.

Interested youths can also participate on the FirstBank social media handles, where 25 lucky winners will be selected to learn the Art of Design at Geneza School of Designs.” Commemorating the Youth Week, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, said: ‘’We remain committed to celebrating the younger demography whose voices, actions, vigour, and tireless participation in political, economic, and social activities have continued to birth major contributions towards the sustainable development of Africa and the world at large

 

