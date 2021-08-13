Business

FirstBank celebrates Obasanjo, sponsors golf tournament

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of the 5th edition of the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo golf tournament, organised by Abeokuta golf club. The competition, which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 14, 2021, will have the former two-time Nigerian leader, Chief Obasanjo, perform the ceremonial tee-off. Speaking on the competition, Kola Adeneye, the Captain of the Abeokuta golf club, said: “Abeokuta golf club is putting up this tournament, fully sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited to celebrate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, whom we all know to be an icon, a patriotic Nigerian and an entrepreneur. He is worthy to be celebrated and it’s not only when somebody dies that you celebrate him. “So, Abeokuta golf club has put this tournament together to celebrate him and this is the fifth edition and we want to sincerely thank First Bank of Nigeria for the support… It’s going to be a wonderful experience, a nice outing for golfers all over Nigeria to come and celebrate Baba Olusegun Obasanjo,” the captain emphasised. Highlighting the bank’s contribution to sports development in Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Owolabi, FirstBank’s Group Executive, Retail Banking (Lagos & West) said: “We are delighted to join The Abeokuta Golf Club to honour Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for the indelible roles he has played to the socio-economic and political development of the country.

