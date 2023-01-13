FirstBank concludes December IssaVybe campaign

FirstBank has announced the conclusion of the 2022 edition of the DecemberIssaVybe campaign, its annual end of the year extravagansa that coincides with the yuletide season. According to a press release, DecemberIssaVybe, which started in 2018, is an annual campaign implemented to support the arts and entertainment sector in the country whilst also having customers and social media followers of the bank given the opportunity to watch their favourite acts – live on stage.

The statement said since its inaugural edition, DecemberIssaVybe had witnessed many customers winning exciting gifts, following their participation in campaigns and engagements via the bank’s social media handles. Among the activities sponsored by FirstBank as part of the 2022 edition of DecemberIssaVybe, include the Culturati, Beeta Arts Festival Abuja, Koffi Tha Guru Unorthodox, Duke of Shomolu Production’s Encore, “our Duke Has Gone Mad Again” and Ufok Iban. Other activities were Christmas in Wonderland; Joromi: The Musical Concert; Osamede, Awo and U by Duke of Shomolu Productions, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert, Asake Live as well as Vibe on the Beach, featuring Nigeria’s musical sensation Big Wiz and many others.

Asides these shows, the bank had several campaigns on the social media with customers winning mouthwatering prizes such as iPhone 14 pro max, SME seed fund, Samsung galaxy S20, Mac book pro, recharge cards, shopping vouchers as well as N250,000 SME seed fund, won by two entrepreneurs. Speaking on the Decemmber IssaVybe, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communicat i o n s , FirstBank, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney, said: “We remain committed through resourceful partnerships to nation building; empowering all, including the youth to achieve their dreams as these events promote the continued growth of the entertainment industry, unarguably an economic game-changer in the global business landscape, especially in a country like ours that is blessed with talents and amazing creative minds.”

