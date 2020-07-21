Business

FirstBank convenes SMEConnect webinar on educational sector

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the convening of a business clinic to promote the growth and sustainability of the educational sector, especially in the light of the coronavirus which is having an adverse effect on the operations of school across the world.

 

The event is scheduled to hold via Zoom platform by 11:00am on July 23, 2020.

 

According to the lender, the topic of the event is “Managing Your School through the Pandemic: Engagement and Retention Strategies,” and this will be discussed by experts, leading players, policy influencers and proprietors in business and education management who have carved a niche for themselves at promoting the growth of education and business towards impacting the national economy.

 

The panellists at the event include Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Honourable Commissioner of Education, Lagos State; Dr Yomi Otubela, President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS); Wale Abioye, Team Lead, Customer Practice in Management Consulting (KPMG); Babatunde Vaughan, Education Lead, Modern Classroom Microsoft Nigeria; Tinu Aluko, Proprietor, Busy Bee & West Mills and Bankole Adediran, Head Transaction Banking Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

