FirstBank convenes webinar to promote information security

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a webinar to sensitise individuals and businesses with useful information on how to be protected in today’s digital age. The virtual event, which is scheduled to hold by noon on Friday, April 16, 2021, has as its theme: “Staying Protected Amidst the Pandemic Chaos.” In a statement, the first tier lender noted that while today’s world, generally referred to as the digital age, has been influenced by information technology, it has been marred by illicit activities like identity theft, internet fraud amongst many others, which pose a risk to the safety of individuals and businesses. Thus, according to the bank,“attendingthewebinar will have participants knowledgeably equipped with vital information that will ensure they make informed decisions, thereby promoting their safety whilst staying protected against possible risks and malicious attacks.” Speaking on the webinar, CEO of FirstBank Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, noted: “The world as a global village is associated with not just benefits but also risks of cyberattack and for individuals, businesses and governments to make the best out of the digital and online opportunities, they need to be deliberate in protecting themselves against cybersecurity threats.

