FirstBank convenes webinar to promote information security

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a webinar to sensitise individuals and businesses with useful information on how to be protected in today’s digital age. The virtual event, which is scheduled to hold by noon on Friday, April 16, 2021, has as its theme: “Staying Protected Amidst the Pandemic Chaos.” In a statement, the first tier lender noted that while today’s world, generally referred to as the digital age, has been influenced by information technology, it has been marred by illicit activities like identity theft, internet fraud amongst many others, which pose a risk to the safety of individuals and businesses. Thus, according to the bank,“attendingthewebinar will have participants knowledgeably equipped with vital information that will ensure they make informed decisions, thereby promoting their safety whilst staying protected against possible risks and malicious attacks.” Speaking on the webinar, CEO of FirstBank Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, noted: “The world as a global village is associated with not just benefits but also risks of cyberattack and for individuals, businesses and governments to make the best out of the digital and online opportunities, they need to be deliberate in protecting themselves against cybersecurity threats.
Related Articles
DMO, NSE highlight opportunities in fixed income market
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Debt Management Office (DMO) and other market analysts have listed some benefits for investors in fixed income market. In line with its commitment to further enhance the capacity of capital market players across available asset classes, NSE at the weekend hosted a two-day webinar on fixed income. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases climb
Brent crude oil prices fell by $1 per barrel on Monday, hit by renewed concerns about global fuel demand amid tough coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and new curbs on movement in China, the world’s second-largest oil user, where infections jumped. Brent crude oil futures were down 78 cents, or 1.4%, at $55.21 a barrel […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lender unveils virtual card for online payments
Ecobank has launche virtual card, a digital payment solution for safe online payments, integrated into its digital banking channel, Ecobank Mobile. The Ecobank Virtual Card was rolled out in the recently released version of the award winning Ecobank Mobile app which is available for downloading at the Google Play and App Stores. All Ecobank […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)