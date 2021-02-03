Business

FirstBank empowers Firstmonie agents with loan

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the provision of loan facilities – up to N1 million – to its banking agents (Firstmonie agents). In a statement, the first tier lender said the loan facilities were aimed at promoting he business activities of its banking agents. The bank currently has over 86,300 Firstmonie agents, spread across the country’s 774 local govern- ment areas.

The statement said that given their location in every neighbourhood, “ Firstmonie agents have been integral to filling the financial exclusion gap, providing convenient banking services that are easily accessible, thereby saving time and travel costs for individuals in the suburbs and remote environments that have no access to financial services.”

It further said: “The bank’s financial inclusion activities is in line with the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the availability of affordable financial products and services to all individuals and groups of people in the country; irrespective of location, literacy levels, familiarity with technology and accessibility to modern infrastructural facilities.

“The Firstmonie agent channel is amongst the bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.” Praising the Firstmonie agents, Group Executive, e- Business & Retail Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, said: “The roles played by our Firstmonie agents in promoting businesses across the nooks and crannies of the country cannot be overemphasised as they have continued to set the pace in extending financial inclusion to communities with little or no access to financial services.

Our Reporters

