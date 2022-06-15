FirstBank extends Verve Card promo

Nigeria’s premier commercial bank, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has extended its Verve Card promo to July 1, 2022, saying that the extension affords it the opportunity of further rewarding customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card. Specifically, with the extension, a lucky customer stands the chance of winning the star prize of a brand new car while 30 other lucky customers have the opportunity of winning 32-inch LED television. According to the bank, to qualify to win the car, customers must carry out 16 transactions during promo period, while a minimum of four transactions weekly qualifies customers to stand the chance of winning one of the 32-inch LED TV. The Verve Card campaign, which is designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card, has seen thousands of the bank’s customers winning numerous prizes since the promo was launched earlier in the year. Thus far, FirstBank has rewarded a total of 2,600 customers, with 800 customers winning N10,000 airtime; another 800 winning N10,000 cash prize; 800 customers, N20,000 cash prize – 100 customers winning generators, refrigerators and gas cookers and another 100 customers winning N50,000 cash prize. Some of the lucky customers who spoke with journalists during the presentation of the prizes to the first set of winners said they were very excited at emerging winners and commended FirstBank for launching the promo. For instance, Aluko Olakunle, who won a refrigerator, said: “When I was first informed by the bank that I was one of the winners, I initially thought it was one of those scams, but then I took time to visit FirstBank’s head office to confirm. “After the confirmation (not quiet long), I was called to come and pick the item from the bank’s head office. I appreciate what FirstBank has done. Since my youthful days, Firstbank had been my first choice of bank”. Another winner, Ajao Tawakalit Abiola, who won a gas cooker, said: “I was sleeping when the call came and as I woke up to pick it, the caller introduced herself and told me she is from FirsBank that I had won gas cooker. I didn’t believe her because I knew I didn’t involve in any raffle draw. The following day, she called me again to come and pick a gas cooker I won. I told my husband and he encouraged to go. Today, I have a gas cooker from FirstBank and I pray that FirstBank will continue to be first in everything.” Similarly, during the second set of the prize presentation, Sergeant Kusalu Babatunde Solomon, who won a power generator, said that he was excited and prayed that God should continue to promote FirstBank. On his part, Aitsegame Harley Ani Otsemobor, who won a refrigerator, said: “When I received the text message, I thought it was one of those scammers flying all over the place, so I didn’t respond to it, until two days later when somebody called me again from FirstBank and told me that I have won a refrigerator. At that point, my mind now flashed back to the initial text message I received. I appreciate First- Bank for doing this to their customers.” In the same vein, Saka Adelaja Lateef, who won refrigerator, said: “I’m so happy about this and I pray that God will bless the management of FirstBank and their staff members.”

