FirstBank hosts webinar on Nigeria’s economic outlook

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its “Nigerian Economic Outlook Webinar” convened to reflect national and global economic trends that shaped 2021, whilst forecasting the economic outlook of 2022. The virtual event themed “A rearview look at 2021, lessons learnt-Outlook 2022” is scheduled for 1 pm today, Thursday, January 13, 2022 via Zoom meeting.

In a statement, the lender said the webinar aims to set the tone for the year by providing an opportunity for participants to learn directly from economic experts to stay informed and knowledgeably empowered to make the right decisions in their socio-economic activities in 2022 which will be impacted by the micro and macro-economic activities of the country.

The statement said: “With Nigeria’s economy projected to grow by 2.7 per cent in 2022 as predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) based on an expected recovery in crude oil prices and production, Nigeria will see economic activities normalising. “Key economic activities to watch out for in 2022 include the Global Market trends, removal of subsidies, and floatation of the naira. However, recoveries in the oil sector and maximisation of the e-Naira could help keep the parallel market in check. “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 over two years ago, the global economy has witnessed viral economic shocks that adversely affected socio-economic activities. These have left many individuals and businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the economic downturn.

