FirstBank launches Diaspora remittance platform

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has launched its wholly-owned remittance platform, First Global Transfer, to promote the international transfer of funds across its subsidiaries in sub- Saharan Africa.

The Tier 1 lender announced in a statement, at the weekend, that the subsidiaries include, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra- Leone, FBNBank Senegal.

In addition, the bank said in furtherance of the need to expand Diaspora remittance inflow into the country, it has increased its network of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), as part of measures to make it easier for its customers to receive money from close to 100 countries across the world in a safe and secured manner.

Reiterating the bank’s resolve in promoting Diaspora remittances, regardless of where one is across the globe, Deputy Managing Director, Mr Gbenga Shobo said: “At FirstBank, expanding our network of International Money Transfer Operators is in recognition of the significant roles diaspora remittances play in driving economic growth such as helping recipients meet basic needs, fund cash and noncash investments, finance education, foster new businesses and debt servicing.”

