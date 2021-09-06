Business

FirstBank launches mobile app, ‘LIT Application

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the launch of the LIT Application, a mobile banking application, created to revolutionise the culture and experience of mobile banking in Nigeria.

 

In a press release, the lender said: “The state-of-the-art banking app is the first of its kind in the industry, exposing customers to a wealth of opportunities to promote their safety, convenience whilst ensuring they are at an edge in today’s digital banking world.

 

It is a mobile banking app developed and owned by the Bank and configured with a wide range of exciting features to meet the needs of its dynamic customers.”

 

It further stated: “The LIT application is not just about bills payment, funds transfer or airtime recharge, but also the app is equipped with several other exciting features that reiterate the Bank’s resolve to continually expand its digital architecture to modernise its interaction with customers, irrespective of where they may be across the world.

 

“These functions of the LIT app include: multiple transfers which allow customers to select several beneficiaries at once for a single transfer; account opening opportunities for non-customers as well as account management, enabling customers to identify their relationship managers for immediate assistance, should the need arise.”

 

Commenting on the new banking app, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, said: “The LIT App is designed to strengthen our commitment to our customers, ensuring the continued safety of their funds and providing them with access to renewed transformative and adaptable solutions especially in today’s digital world.

 

Developing the application is essential to make certain that our customers have more ways to seamlessly interact with us.

 

“The LIT App is the latest addition to the Bank’s robust electronic banking family, with others being the multiple global award-winning FirstMobile, *894# USSD Banking, FirstOnline internet banking, WhatsApp chat banking, amongst many others.”

