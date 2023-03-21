FirstBank opens application for management associate programme

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FBN) has announced the call for participation in the third season of its FirstBank Management Associate Programme (FMAP). In a statement, the bank said that the application which is extended to the general public closes on 24 March 2023. The statement said: “The FirstBank Management Associate Programme (FMAP) is a 24-month fast-track comprehensive programme targeted at young, dynamic and highly driven individuals that are passionate about making a difference in the financial services industry. The programme is designed to build the next generation of leaders to drive the bank’s vision of being Africa’s Bank of First choice. “FMAP equips participants with an extensive wealth of experience comprised of both classroom and real-life work that affords an insightful and balanced insight into the world of work. The programme is targeted at hi-potential young professionals who possess acute thinking skills, financial and methodical skills, and a distinctive ability to communicate effectively and synthesize ideas, information, and data to aid decision- making.”

