Business

FirstBank, others partner Junior Achievement on High School entrepreneurship competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

FirstBank has partnered with JA Africa on Company of the Year (COY) Competition, Africa’s largest high school entrepreneurship competition scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria from 7th to 9th December under the theme, “Fueling Changemakers.”

The JA Africa Company of the Year (COY) Competition which returns for the 12th year in a row and the first in-person meeting post-COVID, after two successful virtual competitions is JA Africa’s annual celebration of winning teams from the JA Company Program, a program which equips senior secondary school level students with the entrepreneurial skillset and mindset to solve problems in their communities by launching a business venture and unleashing their entrepreneurial spirit. According to a statement, the young entrepreneurs who compete at JA Africa’s COY go through qualifying competitions at national and sub-national levels, competing against thousands of youth startups to qualify for the regional competition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Okafor: Govt’s losing so much money from informal sector

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

                                                                                                              […]
Business

Bank customers transfer N8trn over mobile in one year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Samson Akintaro Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N8.06 trillion over mobile devices between January and December 2021, New Telegraph has learnt.   This represents 164 per cent growth over 3.05 trillion recorded in 2020. The N3.05 trillion recorded in 2020 came as the all-time high annual figure. However, with the 2021 […]
Business

Liner slams new surcharge on dangerous goods

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

A liner, CMA CGM, has imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods being imported to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. Dangerous goods are substances and articles that have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties.   The shipping line said in a statement that the goods were risks to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica