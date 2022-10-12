FirstBank partners Junior Achievement Nigeria on NCOY competition

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria to organise the 22nd National Company of the Year (NCOY) competition, which will be held on Thursday, 13th October 2022. According to a press release, the annual flagship event, which was last held physically in 2019, will bring together 12 winning student companies from the Regional Company of the Year competition to compete for the National Company of the Year award sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited. The winner of the National Company of the Year competition will proceed further to represent Nigeria at the Junior Achievement Africa’s Company of the Year (ACOY) competition.

The statement said: “The goal of the Junior Achievement Company Program is to inspire senior secondary school students to start and run their own business(es), develop a product or service, and market their brand. With the support of seasoned volunteers, students come together to form a company, choose a business name and elect company officers to oversee the operations of the company for the program duration. “These activities help them hone some into demand skills like creativity, accountability, teamwork, leadership, problem-solving, critical thinking and public speaking needed to succeed in this competition and thrive globally.

In the end, the student companies present the results of their enterprise before a panel of judges.“ Commenting on the competition, the Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Foluso Gbadamosi, stated: “We are glad that the National Company of the Year competition will once again be held physically after two years of being virtual. We are eager to see the tremendous business solutions and enterprises that our young leaders have doggedly built.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...