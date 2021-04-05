Business

FirstBank partners LAWMA on provision of sweepers’ uniform

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), on Thursday, unveiled 16,000 sweepers’ uniforms branded by the first tier lender as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

 

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, who was represented by the Group Executive, Commercial Banking Group, Mr. Seyi Oyefeso, said the bank decided to lend its support to the Lagos State Government’s LAWMA uniform branding project in order to support the organisation’s efforts to ensure that Lagos remains a clean and environmentally friendly state.

 

He said: “FirstBank entered into partnership with LAWMA to support the organ  isation’s relentless efforts in sustaining Lagos as a filth-free and environmentally friendly state.

 

The provision of sweepers’ uniform is just one of the many ways we ensure that these essential workers can do their jobs; are properly equipped and protected.”

 

Commending the agency’s for delivering on its mandate, the chief executive noted: “LAWMA has rejigged the waste management system to keep the environment clean and healthy, to deliver better on its mandate as the regulator and in pursuit of the advocacy to turn waste into wealth in Lagos state.”

 

According to him, aside from its critical role of ensuring a clean and healthy environment in Lagos, another key achievement of LAWMA is that it employs thousands of workers, thus helping to reduce unemployment.

 

Earlier in his remarks, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, commended the CSR initiative of First Bank, stating that it would open a new chapter of collaboration between the two organisations.

 

He also thanked Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his provision of thousands of uniforms for LAWMA. Odumboni noted that the authority had not rested on its oars in ensuring that sweepers’ welfare is taken care of, adding that prompt payment of staff salaries was no longer an issue.

 

He said: “We are so grateful to Mr. Governor for kindly providing thousands of uniforms for our sweepers, which have now been branded by First Bank. We cannot thank him enough. We are also thankful to First Bank for this friendly gesture. We sincerely applaud this initiative.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Afribarn is in auto parts industry to minimise fake -Agbugba

Posted on Author In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI,

Victor Agbugba is the Chief Executive Officer of Afribarn Limited, a start-up that encompasses the best products made in Africa and sold to the global community. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he discusses the second subsidiary of the company, Afribarn Auto Parts launched last week. Excerpts…   What is Afribarn all about?     […]
Business

65,000 farmers to access $20m Mastercard Foundation agric grant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

No fewer than 65,000 Nigerian farmers will access tractors, seeds, fertilizer and finance from a $20.4 million grant from the Mastercard Foundation aimed at helping agriculture in the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that will help it to withstand future crises such as climate change.   Under the arrangement, in which […]
Business

Ghana acquires Africa’s first offshore LNG receiving terminal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ghana has taken delivery of sub-Saharan Africa’s first offshore receiving terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG), allowing it to start delivering LNG to customers in the first quarter of this year, the terminal’s operator said.   Tema LNG, which is backed by UK-based Helios Investment Partners, said in a statement that a floating regasification unit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica