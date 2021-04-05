FirstBank partners LAWMA on provision of sweepers’ uniform

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), on Thursday, unveiled 16,000 sweepers’ uniforms branded by the first tier lender as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, who was represented by the Group Executive, Commercial Banking Group, Mr. Seyi Oyefeso, said the bank decided to lend its support to the Lagos State Government’s LAWMA uniform branding project in order to support the organisation’s efforts to ensure that Lagos remains a clean and environmentally friendly state.

He said: “FirstBank entered into partnership with LAWMA to support the organ isation’s relentless efforts in sustaining Lagos as a filth-free and environmentally friendly state.

The provision of sweepers’ uniform is just one of the many ways we ensure that these essential workers can do their jobs; are properly equipped and protected.”

Commending the agency’s for delivering on its mandate, the chief executive noted: “LAWMA has rejigged the waste management system to keep the environment clean and healthy, to deliver better on its mandate as the regulator and in pursuit of the advocacy to turn waste into wealth in Lagos state.”

According to him, aside from its critical role of ensuring a clean and healthy environment in Lagos, another key achievement of LAWMA is that it employs thousands of workers, thus helping to reduce unemployment.

Earlier in his remarks, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, commended the CSR initiative of First Bank, stating that it would open a new chapter of collaboration between the two organisations.

He also thanked Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his provision of thousands of uniforms for LAWMA. Odumboni noted that the authority had not rested on its oars in ensuring that sweepers’ welfare is taken care of, adding that prompt payment of staff salaries was no longer an issue.

He said: “We are so grateful to Mr. Governor for kindly providing thousands of uniforms for our sweepers, which have now been branded by First Bank. We cannot thank him enough. We are also thankful to First Bank for this friendly gesture. We sincerely applaud this initiative.”

