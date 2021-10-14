FirstBank partners NIBSS on quick response solution

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System plc (NIBSS) on its recently launched Nigeria Quick Response (NQR) Payment Solution. In a statement, the lender stated: “The NQR is an innovative payment option implemented for all financial service providers and designed to promote quick and fast transactions by scanning the code on one’s mobile device. “Also, the initiative reduces cost(s) for merchants and banks in delivering instant value for person to business (P2B) and person to person (P2P) transactions by simply scanning to pay. Unlike other QR schemes, the NQR is implemented with reduced charges that are cheaper for merchants.” The Tier 1 lender further stated that the initiative is accessible on its payment infrastructure, as the NQR code can be used to make payments through the FirstMobile App, adding that the solution is also available for the merchant in facilitating their business activities.
Related Articles
Afreximbank, AAAM sign MoU on Africa auto industry financing
The African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the financing and promotion of the automotive industry in Africa. The strategic partnership with AAAM will facilitate the implementation of the bank’s automotive programme, which aims to catalyse the development of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG considers more debt sale after sucess of $4 bn Eurobond
The Federal Government is weighing whether to sell more debt this year following the success of its Eurobond offering. The government raised $4 billion from international investors Tuesday after receiving offers for four times the $3 billion it had initially targeted. Yields on the multi-tranche loans ranged from 6.125 per cent for the seven-year tenor, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG moves to end N127bn yearly loss to cyber crimes
…to establish National Cyber Security Coordination Centre The Federal Government is set to tackle the menace of cybercrimes in Nigeria with the development of a comprehensive National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy. Implementation of this policy is expected to curb or reduce to the barest minimum the country’s annual loss to cybercrimes, which is estimated to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)