FirstBank partners NIBSS on quick response solution

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System plc (NIBSS) on its recently launched Nigeria Quick Response (NQR) Payment Solution. In a statement, the lender stated: “The NQR is an innovative payment option implemented for all financial service providers and designed to promote quick and fast transactions by scanning the code on one’s mobile device. “Also, the initiative reduces cost(s) for merchants and banks in delivering instant value for person to business (P2B) and person to person (P2P) transactions by simply scanning to pay. Unlike other QR schemes, the NQR is implemented with reduced charges that are cheaper for merchants.” The Tier 1 lender further stated that the initiative is accessible on its payment infrastructure, as the NQR code can be used to make payments through the FirstMobile App, adding that the solution is also available for the merchant in facilitating their business activities.

