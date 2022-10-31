News

FirstBank pledges continued support for CFA Society’s ‘Ethics Challenge’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comments Off on FirstBank pledges continued support for CFA Society’s ‘Ethics Challenge’

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has pledged that it would continue to support CFA Society Nigeria’s annual flagship event, the Universities Ethics Challenge.

The Head, Media and External Relations as well as Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at First Bank, Mr. Ismail Omamegbe, stated this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the finals of the 2022 edition of the event which took place in Lagos over the weekend.

He noted that the objective of the Universities Ethics Challenge- promotion of the highest ethical standard in Nigeria’s financial industry- aligns with First- Bank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability strategy, which focuses on core areas, such as education, health, welfare, diversity as well as responsible lending and procurement.

He said: “Education is critical and it is the bed rock of any economy.

“As an organisation that focuses on nation building, education is very relevant. And that is why, for example, we are supporting the Universities ethics challenge. “And we have been supporting it for the last five to six years now.

 

“Also, if you look at it in terms of materiality, ethical practice, ethical values are relevant to any financial institution and we demonstrate this through policies, processes and through initiatives like the current university ethics challenge.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to hit one million cases

Posted on Author Reporter

    Brazil has become the second country in the world to confirm more than one million cases of Covid-19, as the disease continues to spread. The figure, however, is believed to be higher because of insufficient testing. Only the US has had more infections, reports the BBC. Brazil’s health ministry has confirmed 1,032,913 cases […]
News

Abia, Imo youths, students unite against extortion on roads

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The youths and students in Abia and the Imo States under the umbrella of the Youths and Students Advocates for Development (YSAD) yesterday began a campaign against police extortion on roads. YSAD disclosed this during a press conference, which was held in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, where the group launched a […]
News

Soyinka slams Buhari over pardon for Dariye, Nyame

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

*Describes it as ‘putrid presidential Easter egg’   Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on Tuesday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent presidential pardon granted to former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba states respectively. The two former governors are serving various terms in jail for corruption while in office. But […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica