FirstBank pledges continued support for CFA Society’s ‘Ethics Challenge’

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has pledged that it would continue to support CFA Society Nigeria’s annual flagship event, the Universities Ethics Challenge.

The Head, Media and External Relations as well as Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at First Bank, Mr. Ismail Omamegbe, stated this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the finals of the 2022 edition of the event which took place in Lagos over the weekend.

He noted that the objective of the Universities Ethics Challenge- promotion of the highest ethical standard in Nigeria’s financial industry- aligns with First- Bank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability strategy, which focuses on core areas, such as education, health, welfare, diversity as well as responsible lending and procurement.

He said: “Education is critical and it is the bed rock of any economy.

“As an organisation that focuses on nation building, education is very relevant. And that is why, for example, we are supporting the Universities ethics challenge. “And we have been supporting it for the last five to six years now.

“Also, if you look at it in terms of materiality, ethical practice, ethical values are relevant to any financial institution and we demonstrate this through policies, processes and through initiatives like the current university ethics challenge.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...