FirstBank promotes 1179 employees

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has promoted 1179 employees to new grades, the Tier 1 lender announced in a statement yesterday. The statement said that the promotion exercise, which is part of the yearend appraisal outcomes, “is a demonstration of the Bank’s commitment to empowering its employees and driving productivity against all odds, especially amid the social, economic and health impacts of Covid-19.” Commenting on the exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “The resilience and sustainable performance and growth of FirstBank for the past 127 years have been largely attributed to the commendable efforts of our employees.

Promotion is one of the numerous incentives we employ to reward our employees and boost their passion as they work towards the accomplishment of their individual career goals as well as the delivery of the Bank’s strategic objectives. “In this regard, the promotions serve to specially thank our employees who worked assiduously with dedication throughout the unprecedented times of Covid-19.

As a bank, we are committed to grooming and retaining top talents who are motivated to demonstrate and live our core values of entrepreneurship, professionalism, innovation and customer-centricity.’’ According to the statement, “FirstBank has a clearly defined career growth and talent programmes that cater for the leadership development needs of employees across levels. These include the Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP), Leadership Acceleration Programme (LAP) and FirstBank Management Associates Programme (FMAP).

