Business

FirstBank promotes 1179 employees

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has promoted 1179 employees to new grades, the Tier 1 lender announced in a statement yesterday. The statement said that the promotion exercise, which is part of the yearend appraisal outcomes, “is a demonstration of the Bank’s commitment to empowering its employees and driving productivity against all odds, especially amid the social, economic and health impacts of Covid-19.” Commenting on the exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “The resilience and sustainable performance and growth of FirstBank for the past 127 years have been largely attributed to the commendable efforts of our employees.

Promotion is one of the numerous incentives we employ to reward our employees and boost their passion as they work towards the accomplishment of their individual career goals as well as the delivery of the Bank’s strategic objectives. “In this regard, the promotions serve to specially thank our employees who worked assiduously with dedication throughout the unprecedented times of Covid-19.

As a bank, we are committed to grooming and retaining top talents who are motivated to demonstrate and live our core values of entrepreneurship, professionalism, innovation and customer-centricity.’’ According to the statement, “FirstBank has a clearly defined career growth and talent programmes that cater for the leadership development needs of employees across levels. These include the Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP), Leadership Acceleration Programme (LAP) and FirstBank Management Associates Programme (FMAP).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender reiterates commitment to rice farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Over 642,860 smallholder farmers across 35 states of the federation have received support from Unity Bank Plc, under the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), to boost food production and attain self-sufficiency in rice production in the country. Disclosing this at the flag-off of the 2020 wet season harvest aggregation in Kebbi State on Tuesday, the […]
Business

Bankruptcy: Why airlines can’t slash cost to preserve jobs – IATA

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) presented new analysis showing that the airline industry cannot slash costs sufficiently to neutralize severe cash burn to avoid bankruptcies and preserve jobs in 2021. IATA reiterated its call for government relief measures to sustain airlines financially and avoid massive employment terminations. IATA also called for pre-flight COVID-19 testing […]
Business

H1 ‘20: Investors lose N558bn in bank stocks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of banks quoted on the main board premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N559 billion during the half year ended June 30, 2020 following sustained sell off as tension over Coronavirus continues to hurt the local bourse. The stocks recorded the loss despite signals of impressive year-end […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica