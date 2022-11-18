Business

FirstBank reiterates commitment to boosting sports development

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has restated its commitment to the development of sports in the country. The Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, stated this while commenting on the 61st edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship, sponsored by the Bank, which takes place at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 from today, Friday 18th, to Sunday 20th of November 2022.

Highlighting First- Bank’s consistent role in driving development through sports, she said: ‘’As an institution that is woven into the fabric of the society for nearly 129 years, FirstBank has been at the forefront of the growth and development of sports in Nigeria for decades. Our constant commitment to sports is a demonstration of our belief that sport remains a major vehicle for social and economic development.

From infrastructure development, employment generation to social skills, sport remains a unifying force for sociocultural interaction and development regardless of language, culture and religion.’’ Speaking on behalf of the tournament organisers, Ibukun Obatoyinbo, Director Concierge Sports, said: “FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship has been the premier amateur golf event in West Africa.

 

