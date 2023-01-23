Business

FirstBank reiterates commitment to support economic growth

FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd has vowed to take the lead in driving the development of different sectors and industries within the economies where it operates as part of its efforts to support the country’s economic growth and sustainability. The Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking at FirstBank, Mr. Ini Ebong, stated this in his opening remarks at this year’s edition of the Tier 1 lender’s “Nigeria Economic Outlook ” webinar held in Lagos last Friday. According to him: “As a Bank woven into the fabric of the society, FirstBank has a legacy of supporting the growth of businesses as the engine for economic growth and development in Nigeria, across sub-Sahara Africa and beyond. “And in line with our renewed vision ‘to be Africa’s bank of first choice’, we will take the lead in driving the development of different sectors and industries within the economies where we operate, to support the nation’s overall economic growth and sustainability.” Mr Ebong, who explained that the webinar was aimed at demonstrating the bank’s commitment to, and collaboration with its customers and stakeholders as their key partner in unlocking the opportunities that will enable their businesses to grow and thrive in 2023 and beyond, noted that as a leading financial institution, FirstBank is committed to leading the discourse on pertinent issues of national and global interests. He said it was for this reason that the bank assembled a team of experts led by the Founder and Chief Consultant, B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr Abiodun Adedipe, to examine key takeaways from the 2022 economic year, major developments that will shape Nigeria’s economy in 2023 as well as likely policy responses. In his key note speech at the event, Dr Adedipe stated that while the country’s economy may be facing a lot challenges, it also has a lot of opportunities. He commended for First- Bank for hosting the webinar as, according to him, the event was designed to give hope to Nigerians by showing them the opportunities that abound in the country. He projected positive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.19 per cent and 3.27-3.32 per cent for the nation in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

 

