FirstBank reiterates commitment to women empowerment

In furtherance of its leading role in promoting the socioeconomic inclusion of women in society, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced its dedication of the month of March to the celebration of women across the world, as it commemorates the globally celebrated International Women’s Day. Kicking off the series of internal and activities designed to celebrate women is The First Women Network (FWN), Mentoring, Coaching and Sponsorship Pillar Webinar that held on Friday, March 3, 2023. The event is organised by the bank’s First Women Network, an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at all levels within the organisation.

Today, the bank will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day themed: “Embrace Equity” as it convenes its International Women’s Day 2023 event. As a member of UN Women, FirstBank employs the relevant women empowerment tools including the Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Gender Gap Analysis Tool in the process of assessing its performance and provides progress reports that feeds into the WEPs performance indicators. FirstBank has a ratio of about 39%:61% female to men employees while 32% women in management driving a deliberate policy consistent with the WEPs – Equal Opportunity, Inclusion, and Nondiscrimination. In line with this commitment, FirstBank is partnering with UN Women on 15 March 2023 and is set to play a key role in a scheduled event driven by UN Women that will showcase young women and men between the ages of 18-35 in Nigeria who are using technological innovations and tools to promote gender equality, women’s empowerment and inclusion.

This is in line with the UN International Women’s Day theme for 2023 is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.’’ The conversation on ‘’Embrace Equity’’ as well as ‘’DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’’ will be reinforced on Twitter Spaces with notable speakers including Foluso Gbadamosi, the Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria.

