Business

FirstBank reiterates support for sport

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the title sponsor of one of polo’s most prestigious trophies, the Georgian Cup, has said that it will continue with its sponsorship of various sporting events in the country in line with its nationbuilding goal. Speaking on the bank’s contribution to sports development in Nigeria, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications of FirstBank, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney, said: “We are always delighted to continue our sponsorship of various sporting events.

“In line with our nation-building goal, sports have a huge role to play with regards to nation-building which is evident in different elevating qualities such as discipline, determination, teamwork a passion for fitness in the psyche of a nation as well as economic development. And this is in line with our nationbuilding goal which also involves deliberate longterm support.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NPA: Accountants seek suspension of acting MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the Federal Government commences probe of the suspended Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, a group of accountants under the aegis of Data Centre for Rural Development, has faulted the process, saying it is wrong to single out only the managing director. Speaking on behalf of the group, the Coordinating Director, […]
Business

JUST IN:  MTN, 9mobile get NCC’s approval for e-SIM trials

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja Both MTN Nigeria and 9mobile have gotten the nod of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to begin a trial for Subscriber Identification Modules (e-SIM) Service in the country. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja on Monday said the trial was to determine the technical performance and […]
Business

COVID-19 loans: Beneficiaries relieve experiences

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled a N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) as parts of containment measure to rein in impact of COVID-19 on the economy and improve livelihood. The facility administered by NIRSAL Microfinance Bank has put smile on SMEs operators’ faces, as some beneficiaries relieve their experiences. Abdulwahab Isa reports When […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica