FirstBank reiterates support for sport

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the title sponsor of one of polo’s most prestigious trophies, the Georgian Cup, has said that it will continue with its sponsorship of various sporting events in the country in line with its nationbuilding goal. Speaking on the bank’s contribution to sports development in Nigeria, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications of FirstBank, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney, said: “We are always delighted to continue our sponsorship of various sporting events.

“In line with our nation-building goal, sports have a huge role to play with regards to nation-building which is evident in different elevating qualities such as discipline, determination, teamwork a passion for fitness in the psyche of a nation as well as economic development. And this is in line with our nationbuilding goal which also involves deliberate longterm support.

