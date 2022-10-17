FirstBank restates commitment to preparing youths for financial independence

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to helping young people gain the tools and knowledge to enable them achieve long term financial independence.

The Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney, stated this at the Junior Achievement Nigeria’s (JAN) 22nd National Company of the Year (NCOY) competition, held in Lagos on Thursday.

Ani-Mumuney, who was represented at the event by Chinwe Bode- Akinwande, Head, Digital Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank, commended the JAN for nurturing young creative minds by organising the annual competition, which according to her, “has not only succeeded in bridging the classroom and the workplace for children and young adults, but also has continued to influence our economic powers to make them creative and innovative solution providers.”

She noted that the overarching goal of the competition, which is to allow people to own their economic success by enhancing the relevance of education, was in tandem with FirstBank’s Future First programme, hence the bank has been a major sponsor of the competition over the years.

According to her, the Future First initiative is First Bank’s financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career counselling programme, designed to ensure the youth of the nation are financially independent through fulfilling careers and the right financial knowledge.

She said the aim of the initiative was to build primary and secondary school students to fulfill their careers and be financially conscious and savvy from a young age. Also speaking at the event, Executive Director, JAN, Foluso Gbadamosi, said the NCOY competition had impacted over 100,000 students in the last five years across the country’s six geopolitical zones with the help and support of its financiers, volunteers and teachers.

She said JAN’s mission of inspiring and transforming young people with the skill sets and mindsets needed to help them thrive in a global economy had been challenging. Gbadamosi expressed satisfaction with the students and their capacity for innovation, which she believed would take Nigeria to the next level.

She said: “So, the student companies here today, we are extremely proud of all of you for making it this far and we believe that you all hold the solutions and keys to the future of our nation.

“We hope that this experience has been life changing and transformational for you; you are now part of an elite alumni company programme participants, who went through this same programme when they were in secondary school and are now entrepreneurs doing amazing things in the marketplace. “So you have people who have gone ahead that are doing wonderful things and we pray that you will all do amazing things as well.”

New Telegraph reports that the competition had, in total, 12 winning student companies from the Regional Company of the Year competition competing for the NCOY award. The Green Apex Student Company, from the International School, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos, which produced a biodegradable sanitary pad, came first in the competition.

Students from Nexus Queens Creation Student Company of Queens School, Ibadan, Oyo State, who developed a decorative led lamp structured with 80 per cent carton, and Kri8 Company from Top Faith International Secondary School, Akwa Ibom, State, who developed a vacuum cleaner, emerged second and third respectively.

The Straw Recyclers Company, from the Special Education School, Tudun Maliki (School for the Blind and Deaf), emerged winner of the “Chief Executive Officer of the Year” award. Champion Squad Student Company from Taidob College, Asero, Ogun State, also won the “Most Innovative Award.”

